Is Minoxidil Linked to "Werewolf Syndrome"? Here's What Dermatologist Says

The dermatologist revealed that once parents stop applying minoxidil to themselves, then the excess hair on their kids bodies will go away on their own.
Although Kiran Sethi claims that it can be "super scary" she advises viewers not to get alarmed

Early in December, reports of infants in Spain contracting a medical condition known as hypertrichosis made the headlines. Hypertrichosis, also known as “werewolf syndrome”, is a rare condition where a person experiences excessive hair growth in various parts of their body like their face and arms. An investigation revealed that the caregivers of the infants applied a common over-the-counter hair loss medication containing  5% topical minoxidil which caused hypertrichosis in the babies. Reports claim that the infants contracted minoxidil either through skin contact or unintentional ingestion. Cosmetic dermatologist Dr Kiran Sethi has shared some insights on the condition. 

In a video posted on Instagram, the dermatologist can be heard saying, “Dads and moms applied minoxidil on their scalp and that minoxidil was transferred onto their babies. Minoxidil is a topical application that is shown to increase hair growth and when it accidentally gets on babies hair grows all over their bodies.”

Although Kiran Sethi claims that it can be “super scary” she advises viewers not to get alarmed. She reveals in the clip that once parents stop applying minoxidil to themselves, then the excess hair on their kids' bodies will go away on their own. The dermatologist's concluding words are, “So there is nothing to fret. But just watch out, if you have a baby and you are applying minoxidil, stop it for a bit.” 



There is no cure for hypertrichosis. In order to control the symptoms, people suffering from this illness must regularly use hair removal techniques like shaving and waxing.


In 2023, a prominent case raised awareness of this "werewolf syndrome" aka hypertrichosis when a baby started developing excessive hair on its body over the course of two months. According to research by health officials, it was seen that the father was treating a hair condition known as androgenic alopecia with a topical 5 percent minoxidil solution.

