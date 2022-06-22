Heres A List Of Food You Should Include In Your Diet If You Are Suffering From Helicobacter Pylori Infection
Ulcers and other gastrointestinal disorders need lifestyle and diet-related changes.
Yogurt is rich in probiotics and can help heal gastrointestinal disorders
Are you suffering from diseases related to the intestinal tract? These gastrointestinal problems require urgent medical attention in most cases. It is especially true when suffering from ulcers. One of the main causes of these diseases is a bacteria named Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori). These bacteria infect the lining of the stomach and can cause peptic ulcer diseases and duodenal ulcers. They can also cause chronic gastritis. Usually, these gastrointestinal disorders require dietary and lifestyle changes. Hence, nutritionist Lovneet Batra gives us a list of certain foods that may help in the prevention and treatment of H. pylori infection.
Take a look at this list:
1. Colostrum
Lactoferrin, a glycoprotein found in both human and cow's milk, has shown inhibitory activity against H. pylori.
2. Broccoli sprouts
Broccoli sprouts contain isothiocyanates, particularly a type called Sulforaphanes that may be effective against H. pylori. Broccoli sprouts have an antioxidant action that decreases inflammation and improves bowel health.
3. Manuka honey
Manuka Honey intake at least once a week can lower the prevalence of H. pylori infection. The antibacterial activity of honey is attributable to its high osmolarity, and low pH and hydrogen peroxide content which results in potent bacteriostatic activity against H. pylori and inhibits its activity in producing toxins.
4. Mulethi
Licorice root (mulethi) is a common natural remedy for stomach ulcers. It may also help fight H. pylori. According to a study, liquorice root increased the eradication rate of the bacteria and has an antibacterial effect. It also seems to help prevent H. pylori from sticking to cell walls and helps promote ulcer healing.
5. Probiotics
Probiotics help maintain the balance between good and bad gut bacteria Probiotics are formed by good bacteria that live in the intestine and stimulate the production of flora that fight these bacteria and decrease the side effects. Lactobacillus GG & Bacillus coagulants 30 strains serve the best results.
Watch the video here:
Most people with H. pylori have no symptoms. However, the bacteria can cause damage to the stomach's inner protective lining and lead to diseases such as peptic ulcers. H. pylori peptic ulcer symptoms include dull or burning stomach pain, especially on an empty stomach, bloating, nausea, unexplained weight loss, vomiting, burping, and a loss of appetite.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
