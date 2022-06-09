ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  “Is Your Child Becoming Overweight?” Take A Look At These Tips To Prevent Obesity In Children

“Is Your Child Becoming Overweight?” Take A Look At These Tips To Prevent Obesity In Children

Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shares a post on Instagram giving three important tips to prevent obesity in children.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Jun 9, 2022 10:45 IST
4-Min Read
“Is Your Child Becoming Overweight?” Take A Look At These Tips To Prevent Obesity In Children

Even if a child is eating less, they can become overweight if they are physically inactive

Obesity in children and teenagers is a major medical problem that affects them. It's especially concerning because the excess weight can lead to health issues that were traditionally considered adult issues, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol. And the condition seemed to have worsened during the pandemic when kids were compelled to stay at home and continue their studies online, leading to inactivity. Obesity in children can contribute to low self-esteem as well. Improving food and exercise habits is one of the most effective ways to minimise childhood obesity. It can also be treated and prevented, which helps to protect the child's health now and in the future.

Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shares a post on Instagram stating three important tips that will keep obesity in kids at bay.

For the caption, she writes, “Children these days are heavier/weigh more than they did 20 years ago. This is because of decreased physical activity and increased television watching. Even if a child is eating less, they can become overweight if they are physically inactive.”


RELATED STORIES
related

What Kinds of Snacks Can You Eat When You’re Stressed? Here's What Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee Says

Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shares a few tips to stay away from calorie-laden food when stressed

related

Do You Have Binge Eating Disorder? Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee Shares 7 Ways To Keep It In Check

People with binge eating disorder frequently consume excessive amounts of food and are unable to stop eating

Anjali Mukerjee shares the following three tips to prevent obesity in children:

1) Increase their physical activities

Encourage your children to take up sports that would help them indulge more in physical work. Let them play outdoor games like badminton, tennis, cycling and jumping rope. It's high time that you understand that it's really important for children to do more physical work.

2) Teach them to choose low-fat snacks

Because of the changing times and the kind of lifestyle that we are leading, it's very easy for kids to chomp on deep-fried packaged food items that are easily accessible to them. So, as parents, you should teach your children to select low-fat snacks like fruits, kurmura, sprout bhel, roasted channas, low-fat high fibre biscuits made from whole wheat or bran.

3) Make them join fun activities like dance

If your kids are not interested in playing games, fret not. Encourage them to do some fun activities that keep them busy. Make them join a dance class if they like the art form or any racquet sport.

Here's Anjali Mukerjee's post:


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

If needed, do consult a nutritionist for a personalised health plan, says Anjali Mukerjee.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

7 Best Probiotics For Gut Health In 2022

 

Home Remedies

What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids
What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases