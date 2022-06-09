“Is Your Child Becoming Overweight?” Take A Look At These Tips To Prevent Obesity In Children
Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shares a post on Instagram giving three important tips to prevent obesity in children.
Even if a child is eating less, they can become overweight if they are physically inactive
Obesity in children and teenagers is a major medical problem that affects them. It's especially concerning because the excess weight can lead to health issues that were traditionally considered adult issues, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol. And the condition seemed to have worsened during the pandemic when kids were compelled to stay at home and continue their studies online, leading to inactivity. Obesity in children can contribute to low self-esteem as well. Improving food and exercise habits is one of the most effective ways to minimise childhood obesity. It can also be treated and prevented, which helps to protect the child's health now and in the future.
Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shares a post on Instagram stating three important tips that will keep obesity in kids at bay.
For the caption, she writes, “Children these days are heavier/weigh more than they did 20 years ago. This is because of decreased physical activity and increased television watching. Even if a child is eating less, they can become overweight if they are physically inactive.”
Anjali Mukerjee shares the following three tips to prevent obesity in children:
1) Increase their physical activities
Encourage your children to take up sports that would help them indulge more in physical work. Let them play outdoor games like badminton, tennis, cycling and jumping rope. It's high time that you understand that it's really important for children to do more physical work.
2) Teach them to choose low-fat snacks
Because of the changing times and the kind of lifestyle that we are leading, it's very easy for kids to chomp on deep-fried packaged food items that are easily accessible to them. So, as parents, you should teach your children to select low-fat snacks like fruits, kurmura, sprout bhel, roasted channas, low-fat high fibre biscuits made from whole wheat or bran.
3) Make them join fun activities like dance
If your kids are not interested in playing games, fret not. Encourage them to do some fun activities that keep them busy. Make them join a dance class if they like the art form or any racquet sport.
Here's Anjali Mukerjee's post:
If needed, do consult a nutritionist for a personalised health plan, says Anjali Mukerjee.
