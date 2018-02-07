Here Are Some Of The Best Ab Exercises For Women
These exercises are considered to be extremely effective for achieving flat abs.
Planks are considered effective for achieving a flat tummy
HIGHLIGHTS
- It is difficult for women to get flat abs since they have longer waist
- These ab exercises can be done at home as well
- Planks help in tightening the mid-section
To get a flat, flab-free tummy can be a tad bit difficult for women. From getting off carbs completely to exhausting in the gym doing ab crunches, it requires a great deal of hard work to get abs you can flaunt with full confidence. And it is more difficult for women because they tend to be wider through the pelvis and have a waist longer than men. These are the reasons why flat and firm abs seem such a distant dream to women. But worry not, because following exercises are considered the best for getting toned and flat abs.
Read more to know what they are:
1. Planks
Planks work wonders on your core and the entire body for that matter. Not only do they help in improving posture, but also help in strengthening of neck, back, shoulders, chest and abs. They help in building the deep inner core muscles which are most effective for getting the six-pack look. Planks make the abdominal muscles stronger, thus tightening the mid-section.
The basic planks are done by balancing on your body on your elbows and toes, with back kept straight. You need to hold in the position for as long as possible for optimum results.
2. Side planks
Unlike the traditional planks, doing side planks will support your body weight on just two points. Side planks are more challenging as they require more effort from the core to stay stable. Side planks make your back and abs work together in order to keep the spine elongated.
You can begin on your left side, putting your elbow below your shoulders and the forearm just perpendicular to your body. Place your feet either one in front of the other or one above the other. Try and contract your abs and lift your hips from the ground as much as you can. The ideal height is when your body forms a diagonal position. You can hold for around 45 seconds and repeat on the other side.
Reverse crunch helps in strengthening of your abs and helps in fixing your posture.
For doing reverse crunches, lie down on the floor with your face towards the ground. Raise your knees in a way that it crunches your abs and pushes your back towards the floor. Make sure that your legs don't come perpendicular to the floor.
4. Boat pose
This exercise focuses on your lower abs and is quite challenging.
For doing boat pose, you need to sit upright on the floor with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Lean back and balance your body while lifting legs. Extend your arms straight and palms upwards. Your body will form a V-shape. Hold in the position for 30 seconds for optimum results.
5. Alligator drag
This exercise makes use of your entire core for maintaining stability. It is effective and intense as it combines movement and resistance.
For doing the alligator drag, begin by being in the basic plank position, with feet resting on a towel. Walk forward only with the help of your hands. Make sure that your core and glutes are tight as you move forward. Rest and repeat.
