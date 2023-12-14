Here Are 10 Benefits Of Consuming Parmesan Cheese & How To Add It To Your Diet
Below we discuss the many benefits of consuming parmesan cheese and also share tips to help you add it to your diet.
Parmesan cheese contains easily digestible proteins and fats, providing a quick source of energy
Parmesan cheese, also known as Parmigiano-Reggiano, is a hard Italian cheese made from cow's milk. It has a pale yellow colour and a rich, nutty flavour. Parmesan cheese goes through a complex ageing process, which can last up to 36 months, contributing to its distinctive taste.
In terms of nutrition, Parmesan cheese is a good source of protein and calcium. It also contains vitamins A and B12. Keep reading as we discuss the many benefits of consuming parmesan cheese and also share tips to help you incorporate it into your diet.
Health benefits of consuming parmesan cheese:
1. High in nutrients
Parmesan cheese is a good source of calcium, protein, and vitamins A and B12, which are essential for bone health, muscle strength, and nerve function.
2. Boosts bone health
The high calcium content in Parmesan cheese helps strengthen bones and teeth, reducing the risk of osteoporosis.
3. Supports healthy digestion
Parmesan cheese contains beneficial bacteria that aid in digestion and improve gut health. This can also promote healthy bowel movements.
4. Promotes weight management
The protein and healthy fats in Parmesan cheese can help keep you feeling full for longer, preventing overeating and aiding in weight management.
5. Enhances immune function
The antioxidants in Parmesan cheese, like vitamin A, boost the immune system, helping to fight off infections and diseases.
6. Improves heart health
Parmesan cheese is naturally low in sodium and contains heart-healthy fats, such as omega-3 fatty acids. These nutrients help lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases.
7. Supports muscle growth and repair
The high-quality protein in Parmesan cheese provides essential amino acids needed for muscle growth, repair, and recovery.
8. Boosts brain function
The omega-3 fatty acids present in Parmesan cheese promote brain health, improving memory, concentration, and cognitive function.
9. Provides energy
Parmesan cheese contains easily digestible proteins and fats, providing a quick source of energy for the body.
10. Enhances mood
Parmesan cheese contains amino acids that help in the production of serotonin, a neurotransmitter that regulates mood and promotes feelings of well-being.
Parmesan cheese can be consumed at any time of the day and incorporated into various dishes. However, it is recommended to have it in moderation due to its high sodium and calorie content.
Some ways to add Parmesan cheese to your diet:
- Sprinkle Parmesan cheese on top of your favourite pasta dishes, such as spaghetti or lasagna, to enhance the flavour.
- Add grated Parmesan cheese to your salads for a savoury kick and added nutritional value.
- Pair Parmesan cheese with fruits like apples or pears for a sweet and savoury snack.
- Enjoy Parmesan cheese in small portions as a standalone snack, along with some fresh fruits or nuts.
- Add slices of Parmesan cheese to your sandwiches or wraps for an extra layer of flavour.
While Parmesan cheese does offer some nutritional benefits, it does not possess specific health-boosting properties. It is important to incorporate a variety of foods into a balanced diet to promote overall health. Additionally, it is advisable to consult with a healthcare professional or registered dietitian to determine the appropriate amount of Parmesan cheese in your diet based on your individual needs and health goals.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
