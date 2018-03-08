ASK OUR EXPERTS

Here's All You Need To Know About Jaundice In Adults And Kids

Here's All You Need To Know About Jaundice In Adults And Kids

Click here to know everything about jaundice in kids and in adults.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Mar 8, 2018 05:16 IST
2-Min Read
Jaundice is a serious condition which needs medical attention for treatment

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. The yellowing of eyes and skin are the most common symptoms of jaundice
  2. Jaundice is a serious condition which needs medical attention
  3. Home remedies can be used to aid jaundice treatment

The yellowing of eyes and skin are the two most common symptoms of jaundice. But are you aware of what exactly jaundice is all about? In this condition, bilirubin, a yellow fluid produced by the liver, is released in excess quantities and does not get excreted through stool. As a result, the excess of it gets stored in the body resulting in jaundice. There are three types of jaundice in kids and adults namely obstructive jaundice, pre-hepatic jaundice, and intra-hepatic jaundice.

What are the causes of jaundice in kids and adults?

Preterm babies get affected by jaundice because of the fact that the baby's liver is not completely developed. But in older children, that is, toddlers, and in adults, there can be a number of reasons responsible for jaundice. It is important for one to know the exact reason responsible for it so that the disease can be treated properly. Here's a list of the possible causes of jaundice in kids.

liver

Jaundice is a condition of the liver
Photo Credit: iStock

1. Weak and inflamed liver

2. Liver infections

3. Gilbert's syndrome, a condition which disrupts the normal functioning of the body's enzymes

4. Cholestasis wherein bile is not excreted from the body and excess of it gets stored in the liver

5. Hepatitis

6. Consumption of unhealthy water and food

7. Pancreatitis

8. Malaria

9. Toxic reaction to medication

10. Alcoholic liver disease

What are the symptoms of jaundice in kids and adults?

Yellowing of the skin and eyes are not the only symptoms of jaundice. Symptoms of jaundice in kids and adults may include the following.

stomach ache

Abdominal discomfort is also a symptom of jaundice
Photo Credit: iStock

1. Itchy skin

2. Bitter taste in the mouth

3. Abdominal discomfort

4. Nausea

5. Dark yellow or tarry stool and urine

6. Joint pains and fever

7. Unexplained weight loss and lethargy

8. Changes in the nail color and the skin of the mouth

How to treat jaundice with home remedies?

Jaundice is a serious condition which needs medical attention for treatment. However, you can speed up the recovery process with the help of some home remedies. Take note of the fact that these home remedies do not treat jaundice. They only aid the medical treatment.

sugarcane juice

Drink sugarcane juice to aid jaundice treatment
Photo Credit: iStock

1. Tomato juice with salt and pepper

2. Warm water and turmeric, twice a day

3. Sugarcane juice with half a lemon's juice

4. Radish leaves

5. Barley water

6. Buttermilk

7. Chamomile tea

8. Oregano

9. Soaked almonds and dried dates

10. Beetroot juice

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information. 

