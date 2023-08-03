Herbal Remedies: 9 Benefits Of Consuming Lavender Tea
Below we share the benefits of lavender tea and instructions to help you make it.
Lavender tea contains various antioxidants, which can help to boost the immune system
Lavender tea is known for its soothing and calming properties. It has been used to help with relaxation, promoting sleep, reducing anxiety, and alleviating digestive issues. However, as with any herbal tea, it is advisable to consume lavender tea in moderation and consult with a healthcare professional if you have any underlying health conditions or are taking medication. Keep reading as we share the benefits of lavender tea and instructions to help you make it.
9 Benefits of consuming lavender tea:
1. Relaxation and stress relief
Drinking lavender tea can help to calm the nervous system and promote relaxation, making it an excellent choice for reducing stress and anxiety.
2. Improved sleep quality
Lavender tea is known for its soothing properties, helping to promote a sense of calm and aiding in better sleep quality. It can also be helpful for individuals suffering from insomnia or other sleep disorders.
3. Digestive aid
Lavender tea has been used as a natural remedy for digestive problems, including indigestion, bloating, and gas. It can help to soothe the stomach and promote healthy digestion.
4. Headache relief
Lavender tea has been found to be effective in relieving headaches and migraines. It can help to alleviate tension and promote relaxation, easing headache symptoms.
5. Immune system support
Lavender tea contains various antioxidants, which can help to boost the immune system and protect the body from harmful free radicals. This can promote overall health and well-being.
6. Anti-inflammatory properties
Drinking lavender tea may help to reduce inflammation in the body. This can be beneficial for individuals suffering from inflammatory conditions such as arthritis or skin issues.
7. Respiratory support
Lavender tea can provide relief for respiratory issues such as coughs, colds, and congestion. It can help to soothe the respiratory system and promote clearer breathing.
8. Skin health
Lavender tea can be used topically or consumed internally to promote healthy skin. It has antibacterial and anti-fungal properties, making it beneficial for treating acne, skin infections, and other skin conditions.
9. Mood enhancer
Drinking lavender tea can have a positive impact on mood, promoting a sense of calm and happiness. It can help to alleviate symptoms of depression and improve overall mental well-being.
Now that you know how beneficial lavender tea is, read on as we share ingredients you would need it make it and instructions for the same.
To make lavender tea, you will need the following:
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon of dried lavender flowers
- 2 cups of water
- Sweetener of your choice (honey, stevia, agave, etc.) - optional
Instructions
- Bring the water to a boil in a small pot.
- Add the dried lavender flowers to the boiling water and turn off the heat.
- Cover the pot and let the mixture steep for around 5-10 minutes (longer if you prefer a stronger flavour).
- After steeping, strain the tea using a sieve or mesh strainer to remove the lavender flowers.
- If desired, add a sweetener like honey to taste.
- Pour the tea into a cup and enjoy warm.
Incorporate lavender tea into your diet for better health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.