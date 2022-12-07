Heel Pain: Try These Simple Exercises To Reduce Heel Pain At Home
A doctor can create a treatment plan for you if you experience heel discomfort. Besides this, you can try these exercises to ease the pain.
Heel pain can cause discomfort and make walking a tiring task
Heel discomfort is a symptom of the ailment plantar fasciitis. Although it can affect people of various ages and capacities, runners and individuals who spend a significant amount of time on their feet are more likely to experience it.
Since the majority of the pain is felt under the heel, plantar fasciitis is often referred to as heel spur discomfort. Most individuals with plantar fasciitis become aware of it when they first get out of bed in the morning or even when they stand up after sitting for some time. Usually, once you begin moving around, the pain and discomfort go away.
According to research, exercise routines that include both stretching and strengthening activities, such as stretching the Achilles tendon, can dramatically lessen discomfort and enhance walking in persons with plantar fasciitis.
A physiotherapist or doctor can create a treatment plan for you if you experience heel discomfort or have been diagnosed with plantar fasciitis. Besides this, you can try these exercises to ease the pain.
Try these exercises to reduce heel pain:
1. Foot roll
- Place one foot on a small ball or bottle of water while standing or sitting in a chair (A water bottle that has been frozen is helpful as the ice lowers inflammation)
- Under your foot, move the ball or water bottle slowly forward and backward
- You should begin right under your foot's ball and finish just before the heel
- Ten times for each foot, slowly rotate the ball or bottle back and forth
- Make two sets for each foot
- Perform this workout once every day
2. Wall lunges
- Face a wall at arm's length
- Your right foot should be behind your left
- Leaning forward, gradually and gently bend the left leg
- Maintain a straight right knee and the ground with your right heel
- Release after 15 to 30 seconds of holding the stretch, three times
- Then, repeat with your legs in the opposite position
3. Sitting stretches
- Cross the affected heel over the other leg while seated in a chair
- To exert pressure on the foot arch, pull the toes toward yourself
- To check for heel pressure, put the other hand on the bottom of the foot
- Hold ten seconds 3 or more times
4. Towel stretches
- Spread your toes while sitting straight in a chair with one foot resting on a towel
- Pull the towel closer to you ten times while scrunching your toes. Make two sets for each foot
- Perform this workout once every day
- Make sure that just your toes are working during this exercise and that the entire foot remains on the ground
5. Step stretches
- You need to find a place with a step to stand for this stretch
- Your unaffected foot should remain flat while you stand on a step
- Reposition the troubled foot so that the ball of the foot rests on the step edge
- When you perform this exercise in the calf and the arch of the affected foot, lower the heel of that foot toward the floor
- For 30 seconds, maintain this stretch
- This exercise can be done 4 to 6 times daily
These exercises will help reduce pain in your heels. However, speaking to a doctor might provide better results if the pain is persistent.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
