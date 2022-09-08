Healthy Lifestyle: Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Lists Healthy Food Habits For Good Health
In her recent Instagram reel, nutritionist Lovneet Batra discusses healthy food habits that can potentially help improve our well-being and promote good health. Adding these habits to your routine might help improve your lifestyle as well as health.
Through her Instagram handle @nutrition.by.lovneet, Nutritionist Batra elaborates:
“Its NATIONAL NUTRITION WEEK
Fulfilling your nutritional requirements also requires cultivating health food habits. Here are some healthy habits you can try incorporating in your routine:
1. Nutrient density
Even though calories are important, your primary concern should be nutrients, that's what your body needs to thrive. So it's important to make the most out of the foods we do eat. One way is by choosing more nutrient-dense foods, which provide more nutrition bang for the calorie buck.
2. Diet diversity
Dietary diversity means eating a variety of foods. Following diverse diet is an indicator of diet quality for supporting nutrition and health. Start your day with a glass of water - Drinking a glass or two of water right when you wake up is a good way to quickly rehydrate your body.
3. Get a good night's sleep
Sleep deprivation disrupts appetite regulation, often leading to increased appetite. This results in increased calorie intake and weight gain.
4. Eat atleast 5 servings of fruits & vegetables everyday
5. Minimize highly processed food consumption
6. Do not choose Coffee for breakfast
Coffee for breakfast can make insulin levels unbalanced. This leads your brain to crave high fat and high sugar foods, subsequently causing you to binge by end of the day.
7. Include enough proteins in your diet
8. Chew your food
The more you chew your food, the easier it becomes for your stomach to digest it. Small steps like learning to chew correctly go a long way in forming a healthy food habit.
9. Switch to Whole-grains
Eating whole grains is associated with various benefits, including a lower risk of diabetes, heart disease, and high blood pressure.
10. Include probiotic foods in your diet
The fuel the body with live probiotics that support our overall health in various ways.”
Take a look:
Keep these lifestyle habits in mind if you wish to improve your overall health.
