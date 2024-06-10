Healthy Diet: 3 Reasons Why You Must Add Healthy Fats To Your Diet
If you have been eliminating fats from your diet, let's inform you that it might not be the healthiest decision. Just like other nutrients, fats in smaller quantities should be a part of a balanced diet. They assist in the functioning of the human body in many ways. However, it is crucial to choose the fats from the right sources and should be consumed in the right quantity. Overconsumption can do more harm than good. Healthy fats help with energy production, hormone secretion, nutrient absorption, cell growth and much more. In an Instagram post, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shared a few reasons why you must add foods with healthy fats to your diet in moderation. Let's take a look at these.
Reasons why you must add fats to your diet
1. Boost heart health:
In the caption of the video, the nutritionist has explained that good fats can help lower bad cholesterol, contributing to better heart health. Healthy cholesterol levels can also reduce the risk of heart disease.
2. Enhances brain health:
Omega-3 fatty acids play a crucial role in brain function and development, promoting cognitive health and reducing the risk of age-related cognitive decline. Walnuts and seeds like flaxseeds are good sources of omega-3s.
3. Improves skin and hair health:
Essential fatty acids help improve skin elasticity and hair strength. They also help with moisture retention. Add nuts, seeds and oils into your diet to achieve healthy skin and strong hair.
Some sources of healthy fats include:
Avocados, nuts, seeds, olive oil, egg yolks, fatty fish and full-fat dairy.
Add these healthy fats to your diet but remember, in moderation.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
