Healthy Breakfast Options: Eat These Fruits For Optimal Energy Levels
Fruits are the ultimate source of energy and essential nutrients.
Waking up to a plate of fruits can help boost metabolism and promote weight loss
Starting your day with a nutritious breakfast can provide long-lasting energy. It is a great way to start your day and also keeps you full for several hours. Therefore, it is essential to have a well-balanced breakfast with all essential nutrients. There are plenty of breakfast options to choose from. However, not many know that having fruits for breakfast can also be a great way to start the day. Fruits are the ultimate source of energy and essential nutrients.
Adding fruits to your breakfast can offer multiple health benefits including:
- Fruits can help fuel the body and provide optimal energy after waking up
- Eating fruits for breakfast can help with detoxification
- Fruits can help prevent sugar cravings
- Fibre, prebiotics and digestive enzymes can help prevent bloating, constipation and other digestive issues
- Waking up to a plate of fruits can help boost metabolism and promote weight loss
- Choosing the right fruits can help prevent early morning acidity
- Fruits are rich in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals that can help boost heart health
Best fruits for breakfast
- Berries like blueberries, raspberries, strawberries and blackberries
- Citrus fruits like oranges, kiwi and grapefruit
- Banana, papaya and mangoes
- Apples
- Avocado
- Pears
- Watermelon
- Figs
- Pomegranate
Tips to follow
- Avoid fruits for breakfast if you have conditions like cold, allergies, cough, sinusitis, congestion, diabetes and bronchitis.
- You can eat the fruit as it is, blend it into a smoothie, make a fruit salad or add sliced fruits to yogurt or oatmeal.
- Avoid drinking fruit juices as they are deprived of fibre.
- You should have fibre-rich fruits to prevent hunger pangs later.
It is essential to eat to eat enough carbs, protein and fibre for breakfast. So, plan your meal accordingly.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.