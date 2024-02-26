Home »  Living Healthy »  Healthy Breakfast Options: Eat These Fruits For Optimal Energy Levels

Healthy Breakfast Options: Eat These Fruits For Optimal Energy Levels

Fruits are the ultimate source of energy and essential nutrients.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Feb 26, 2024 04:11 IST
2-Min Read
Healthy Breakfast Options: Eat These Fruits For Optimal Energy Levels

Waking up to a plate of fruits can help boost metabolism and promote weight loss

Starting your day with a nutritious breakfast can provide long-lasting energy. It is a great way to start your day and also keeps you full for several hours. Therefore, it is essential to have a well-balanced breakfast with all essential nutrients. There are plenty of breakfast options to choose from. However, not many know that having fruits for breakfast can also be a great way to start the day. Fruits are the ultimate source of energy and essential nutrients.

Adding fruits to your breakfast can offer multiple health benefits including:



  • Fruits can help fuel the body and provide optimal energy after waking up
  • Eating fruits for breakfast can help with detoxification
  • Fruits can help prevent sugar cravings
  • Fibre, prebiotics and digestive enzymes can help prevent bloating, constipation and other digestive issues
  • Waking up to a plate of fruits can help boost metabolism and promote weight loss
  • Choosing the right fruits can help prevent early morning acidity
  • Fruits are rich in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals that can help boost heart health

Best fruits for breakfast



  • Berries like blueberries, raspberries, strawberries and blackberries
  • Citrus fruits like oranges, kiwi and grapefruit
  • Banana, papaya and mangoes
  • Apples
  • Avocado
  • Pears
  • Watermelon
  • Figs
  • Pomegranate

Tips to follow

  • Avoid fruits for breakfast if you have conditions like cold, allergies, cough, sinusitis, congestion, diabetes and bronchitis.
  • You can eat the fruit as it is, blend it into a smoothie, make a fruit salad or add sliced fruits to yogurt or oatmeal.
  • Avoid drinking fruit juices as they are deprived of fibre.
  • You should have fibre-rich fruits to prevent hunger pangs later.

It is essential to eat to eat enough carbs, protein and fibre for breakfast. So, plan your meal accordingly.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts
Ways To Deal With Anxiety
Tips To Avoid Monsoon Illness

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Health Supplements By Reckonsoft

 

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases