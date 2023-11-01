Health Disadvantages Of A Sedentary Lifestyle
A person who spends six hours or more a day sitting or lying down and does not engage in a considerable amount of physical activity during the day is said to lead a sedentary lifestyle. This may seem familiar to you; for instance, many individuals who work in offices spend the whole workday in front of a computer, then unwind before bed by watching TV or using their phones.
Sedentary behaviour can be a host to various serious health problems. Although this may sound unlikely, it is true. You can be slipping into a more sedentary lifestyle without even realising it. However, there's always time to make adjustments that will enhance numerous aspects of your health and wellbeing. Making even the slightest adjustments to your daily schedule will quickly motivate you to be more active. In this article, we discuss the many health risks that may be caused by a sedentary lifestyle.
Health disadvantages of a sedentary lifestyle:
1. Increased risk of heart disease
An inadequate amount of physical activity can lead to heart disease. This can include coronary artery disease, which lowers the amount of oxygen-rich blood that reaches the heart, and cardiomyopathy, which alters how your heart pumps blood. These diseases can be brought on by a variety of factors, but inactivity can be a major one.
2. Increased risk of obesity
Being sedentary reduces movement, which reduces caloric expenditure. To reduce the risk of heart disease, it is advised that adults and teenagers engage in at least 2.5 hours of physical activity each week. However, new research indicates that sedentary lifestyle may lead to inadvertent weight gain and even obesity.
3. Negatively affects mental health
Serotonin, a neurotransmitter that elevates mood, is released by your brain when you exercise. You might feel less motivated and have fewer happy emotions if you don't exercise since it releases less serotonin. It could be harder to maintain your mental health when you lack motivation.
4. Increased risk of cholesterol
Sedentary behaviour has an impact on cholesterol, a fat-like material your body requires to create healthy cells. Low-density lipoprotein (LDL), sometimes known as "bad cholesterol," is eliminated from your system by high-density lipoprotein (HDL), which is regarded as the "good cholesterol." If you don't exercise enough, you may have high cholesterol, which is defined as having too much LDL and not enough HDL. This can lead to vascular problems, hardening arteries, and other problems.
5. Type-2 diabetes
Your body may become less responsive to insulin if you are inactive, increasing your risk of developing diabetes. Like other deadly diseases, diabetes will significantly reduce your quality of life and, if left untreated, may be fatal.
Sedentary behaviour has shown in studies to cause serious health issues. Many people do not reach the recommended minimum levels of physical exercise, and prolonged periods of inactivity put them at risk for health problems. By raising their physical activity levels and utilising the aforementioned strategies to cut down on inactive time, people can lower the hazards associated with a sedentary lifestyle.
