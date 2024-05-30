Do Not Miss These Benefits Of Walking After Eating
Here are 5 reasons why you must go for a walk after eating.
Walking can help you maintain a healthy weight
Do you take a small nap after having a big meal? It might be comforting to your body, however, not the healthiest choice to make. For healthy digestion and better health, you must take a short walk after each meal. Exercising regularly is good for your overall well-being. After eating, something as simple as a short walk can offer added health benefits. Here are 5 reasons that will convince you to take a walk after eating.
Benefits of walking after eating
1. Better digestion
Improved digestion is a major potential benefit that walking after eating offers. Walking aids in digestion by stimulating the stomach muscles and intestine, allowing food to move rapidly. It can also help prevent issues like heartburn, constipation, bloating, acidity and upset stomach.
2. Controlled blood sugar
Walking after meals is particularly important for people with diabetes. Post-meal exercise can help prevent blood sugar spikes after eating. This results in improved blood sugar levels throughout the day.
3. Promotes a healthy weight
Walking is a simple yet effective exercise. It can help you burn calories and assist in weight loss. Walking can offer many other health benefits too such as better mental health, boosts heart health, improves energy levels and strengthens your muscles and bones.
4. Regulates blood pressure
Some studies have shown that walking after meals may help promote blood pressure numbers. If you are hypertensive, regular walks after eating can help ensure healthy blood pressure.
5. Ensures better sleep
Walking helps regulate your body's sleep-wake cycle. It also helps promote better sleep by eliminating digestive discomforts after eating.
Things to note:
Maintain a 10-to 15-minute gap between meals and walk. Also, keep the walking intensity low to avoid any discomfort.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.