Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh! Here's To The Star Of Indian Cricket And Cancer Survivor
- Yuvraj's partnership with Dhoni has been legendary
- Yuvi was diagnosed with mediastinal seminoma in 2011
- He went through 3 rounds of chemotherapy in 2012
20-20 World Cup 2007, India VS England, he stepped on the field and hit 6 sixes in row and created history! And his success story does not end here, victory in a whole array of cricket matches played by the Indian cricket team were credited to his skills and expertise. This young and successful cricketer of the Indian team is a fitness inspiration for the country and a cancer survivor too. Yes, it is the ever-so-charming, Yuvraj Singh, A.K.A, Yuvi.
The star of the Indian cricket team celebrates his birthday today. Starting his career in international cricket the year 2000, Yuvi took no time to become popular enough to be recognized all over the country by non-cricket fans as well. Man of the match, back to back victories and of course, his legendary partnership with Dhoni on the field was an absolute delight for the nation.
It was during the World Cup when he would wake up during the middle of the night with breathing problems and cough. Soon after the tournament, a chest cavity scan revealed a tumour. Initially he did not believe it and ignored it because to him it looked like a subtle end to his career in cricket. So he ignored and proceeded with his matches but his health continued to worsen.
Further tests revealed that he was suffering from mediastinal seminoma, a rare form of cancer which is found in male genitals. However, in Yuvi, it was located between his heart and left lung and grew as much as 14 cm which was a cause of concern. It was now time to take action. It was in 2011 when Yuvi chose to take action against it and planned for a chemotherapy treatment in US. The treatment started in February 2012 and came to end in March 2012.
Where cancer is one of the most common fatal diseases in the world and a disease whose name is good enough to shake you from head to toe, our very own Yuvraj Singh chose to face it, fight it and encourages people to do the same as well.
Yuvraj Singh, you have always been an inspiration, be it on the field or on as a cancer survivor. The nation looks up to you and always will.
