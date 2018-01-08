Happy Birthday Sagarika Ghatge! Here's How The Gorgeous Actress Looks Charming As Ever At 32
Know all about Chak De girl Sagarika Ghatge's fitness secrets on her 32nd birthday!
Sagarika Ghatge makes sure she exercises regularly
HIGHLIGHTS
- Sagarika has been fond of fitness since childhood
- She doesn't believe in following strict diets
- The actress includes running and yoga in her fitness regime
She first came into the limelight in Chak De! India, a film starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. Sagarika Ghatge's swanky avatar as Preety Sabharwal was appreciated by many, marking one of the top milestones of her acting career. The actress, who turns 32 today, is a major fitness freak and is extremely serious about her health and well-being. She recently tied the knot with cricketer Zaheer Khan, and has mentioned in several media interviews how she loves working out together with him.
Fitness regime
Sagarika is a regular at the gym and doesn't shy away from accepting that working out is one of her favourite activities. One interview even mentioned how husband Zaheer thinks that his wifey Sagarika works out a lot. As it turns out, Sagarika is chocolate lover, and hence feels it is even more important for her to work out regularly.
She says that ever since childhood, fitness has been important to her. Her mood automatically swoops down on the day she doesn't exercise.
At the same time, giving the body complete rest is equally important, believes Sagarika.
Some exercises which Sagarika regularly incorporates in her fitness routine are cross-fit training, planks, stability on ball chest press, dumbbell exercises and kick boxing to name a few.
Also, she is extremely fond of running and yoga as it helps her de-stress and relax like nothing else. A 45-minute run is quite convenient for someone with an athletic background like her.
