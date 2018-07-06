Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh! Here's The Secret Behind The Gully Boy's Toned Body And Never-Ending Energy
Who did you love more; Bajirao or Alauddin Khilji? Tough choice, isn't it? Irrespective of what role he played, he was loved, he was admired and he totally stole the show! Here's to Ranveer Singh, the Khilji of Bollywood who celebrates his birthday today! Be it in Bajirao Mastani or in Padmaavat, in Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela or in Ladies V/S Ricky Behl, Ranveer Singh has always been a heart-throb. And Ranveer's success is attributed to his excellent acting skills; but the one thing that makes him an eye-candy is his physique. It is simply perfect! That chiseled body, perfect abs and bulging biceps make women go Oomph. And guess who the inspiration of Bajirao is? In an interview, Ranveer revealed that Hrithik Roshan is his role model. It is Hrithik who inspired Ranveer to become the rough and tough man he is today. And the world is still pondering over his impeccable energy levels. From hopping here and there to fooling around with colleagues and engaging with audience with the same enthusiasm, we simply can't fall short of reasons to admire him. So without much delay, let's explore what it takes to be Ranveer Singh!
Ranveer Singh's workout regime
Ever wondered how much hard work it takes to become as strong and as energetic as Ranveer? His trainer Mustafa Ahmed, the man who helped Ranveer transform into Khilji, revealed the deets of the actor's workout regime. For starters, he revealed that Ranveer exercised two times a day, one and a half hour at a time; six days a week for six months in a row!
Ranveer practiced movement patterns and mobility drills including high-intensity interval training and strength training. He also practiced deadlifts, push-ups, squats and burpees in order to enhance overall strength and flexibility. His workout sessions were divided into two parts; the morning session and the evening session. Morning session involved 45 minutes of cardio followed by mobility training of 25 minutes. The evening session, on the other hand, was more intense. It involved rigorous weight lifting and strength training.
But what's more important is to be dedicated towards achieving your goal, and birthday boy Ranveer Singh indeed is quite sincere. He does not believe in skipping his workout sessions no matter what. He stresses on the importance of working out every day without slacking because that helps the body adapt to a strict routine.
But Bajirao does not confine himself to the four walls of the gym; his workout continues outdoors as well! Ranveer believes that cycling, swimming, running and playing a sport are equally important when it comes to fitness. To him, health and fitness is also about participating in outdoor activities.
Ranveer Singh's diet
Did you know, Ranveer Singh does not consume alcohol? Yes, he refrains from alcohol because a serving of alcohol takes you way back. Besides this, Ranveer eats something every three hours, snacks on nuts and fruits more often, and refrains from sugar. He consumes a high-protein and low-carb diet. However, the actor is allowed cheat meal once a week. On this day is when he can feast on anything, junk food, sugar or whatever he likes. But the rest of the days, he follows a strict diet regime.
