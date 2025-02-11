Haircare Tips: Can Coffee Help In Hair Growth?
Read on as we share how exactly coffee can boost your hair health and how you can use it.
Coffee For Haircare: Using coffee as part of your hair care routine can lead to healthier hair naturally
Coffee can help in hair growth due to its rich caffeine content, which stimulates hair follicles, improves blood circulation to the scalp, and strengthens hair roots. Caffeine blocks the effects of DHT, a hormone responsible for hair loss, making it beneficial for those struggling with thinning hair. Additionally, coffee has antioxidants that help repair damaged hair and reduce breakage. It can be used in various ways, such as coffee rinses, masks, or scrubs, to nourish the scalp and promote stronger, shinier, and healthier hair. Keep reading as we share how exactly coffee can boost your hair health and how you can use it.
9 Ways coffee can help in hair growth
1. Stimulates hair follicles
Caffeine in coffee penetrates the scalp and stimulates hair follicles, promoting faster hair growth. It enhances blood circulation to the roots, ensuring better nutrient absorption for stronger hair. Brew strong coffee, let it cool, and use it as a final rinse after shampooing. Massage it into your scalp for a few minutes before rinsing with water.
2. Boosts hair volume
Regular coffee treatments add volume to hair by making it thicker and fuller. Use coffee-infused hair serums or masks weekly to boost volume and strength.
3. Exfoliates the scalp and removes build-up
Coffee granules act as a natural exfoliant, removing dead skin cells, excess oil, and product buildup from the scalp. A clean scalp promotes healthy hair growth. Mix coffee grounds with coconut oil and gently scrub your scalp in circular motions before shampooing.
4. Strengthens hair strands
The antioxidants in coffee help repair damaged hair and strengthen weak strands, preventing breakage and split ends. Make a coffee hair mask by mixing coffee with yogurt and honey. Apply it to your hair, leave it on for 30 minutes, and rinse with lukewarm water.
5. Enhances shine and softness
Coffee's natural properties add shine to dull hair, making it look healthier and more vibrant. Brew strong coffee, let it cool, and use it as a hair rinse. Leave it on for 10 minutes before rinsing with water.
6. Darkens hair naturally
For those with dark hair, coffee can work as a natural dye, enhancing the richness of hair colour and covering early greys. Brew strong black coffee and apply it to your hair, letting it sit for 30–40 minutes before rinsing.
7. Reduces frizz and improves hair texture
Caffeine helps smooth the hair cuticle, reducing frizz and making hair more manageable. Mix coffee with argan or olive oil and apply it as a leave-in treatment for smoother hair.
8. Promotes stronger hair roots
Stronger roots mean reduced hair fall and improved overall hair health. Coffee nourishes the scalp and strengthens hair from the root. Massage freshly brewed coffee into the scalp and let it sit for 15 minutes before rinsing.
9. Balances scalp pH and reduces dandruff
Coffee helps maintain the scalp's natural pH balance, preventing excessive dryness or oiliness that can lead to dandruff. Mix coffee with apple cider vinegar and use it as a scalp rinse to control dandruff.
Using coffee as part of your hair care routine can lead to healthier, shinier, and stronger hair naturally.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
