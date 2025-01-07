Home »  Living Healthy »  Hair Care Tips: Dermatologist Shares The Best Way To Use Hair Oil In Winter

Hair Care Tips: Dermatologist Shares The Best Way To Use Hair Oil In Winter

"The best oil to use on your hair strands in winter is the good old coconut oil," said Dr. Jushya Bhatia Sarin.
  By: NDTV Health Desk  Updated: Jan 7, 2025 06:05 IST
4-Min Read
Hair Care Tips: Dermatologist Shares The Best Way To Use Hair Oil In Winter

Coconut is a natural moisturiser and conditioner

Dandruff, dull hair, dryness, itchy scalp and split ends are common hair-related problems that many face during the winter season. As a result, hair fall becomes inevitable. Regular oiling is one of the most effective yet simple methods that can help boost hair health in winter. Massaging the scalp improves blood circulation and boosts scalp health. It also improves dryness and reduces frizz. Oiling is also a simple hair care ritual that you cannot miss in winter. Now you must be wondering which oil should you use and how. Fret not! We've got you covered. Read on to learn the best oil for your hair and the way to use it straight from a dermatologist.

In an Instagram video, Dr. Jushya Bhatia Sarin, a dermatologist, shared ways to oil your hair in winter and the right oil to use.

"The best oil to use on your hair strands in winter is the good old coconut oil. But it is solid in winter," she said.



RELATED STORIES
related

Haircare: These Home Remedies Can Help Reduce Dryness In Your Hair

Regular use of these remedies can help replenish lost moisture, repair damage, and protect hair from further dryness, leaving it soft, shiny, and manageable.

related

Does Hair Oil Help In Hair Growth? Let's Find Out

People who are troubled with the issue of dandruff think that the ultimate solution to their problem could be hair oil. Dr Jaishree Sharad, in her Instagram Reels, talks about some hair oil myths

She further mentioned two simple ways to use it:

1. Dip the bottle in hot water and let the oil melt



2. Use refined coconut oil which is commonly used for cooking as it is liquid at room temperature

Benefits of using coconut oil

"Coconut is a natural moisturiser and conditioner that reduces the appearance of split ends and hair frizz. This promotes the natural shine of your hair," the dermatologist mentioned.

The best way to use coconut oil for hair:

"The safest way and one of the most effective ways to use coconut oil is as a pre-wash conditioner. Use it 15-20 minutes before head wash," said Dr. Bhatia.

She also shared a pro tip: "Use a shower cap to let your hair strands soak up the coconut oil. The steam from hot water will help coconut oil absorb better."

Rinse it off with a regular shampoo and see your hair dazzle.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
What Is Motion Sickness. Tips To Prevent It
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases