Hair Care Tips: Dermatologist Shares The Best Way To Use Hair Oil In Winter
"The best oil to use on your hair strands in winter is the good old coconut oil," said Dr. Jushya Bhatia Sarin.
Coconut is a natural moisturiser and conditioner
Dandruff, dull hair, dryness, itchy scalp and split ends are common hair-related problems that many face during the winter season. As a result, hair fall becomes inevitable. Regular oiling is one of the most effective yet simple methods that can help boost hair health in winter. Massaging the scalp improves blood circulation and boosts scalp health. It also improves dryness and reduces frizz. Oiling is also a simple hair care ritual that you cannot miss in winter. Now you must be wondering which oil should you use and how. Fret not! We've got you covered. Read on to learn the best oil for your hair and the way to use it straight from a dermatologist.
In an Instagram video, Dr. Jushya Bhatia Sarin, a dermatologist, shared ways to oil your hair in winter and the right oil to use.
"The best oil to use on your hair strands in winter is the good old coconut oil. But it is solid in winter," she said.
She further mentioned two simple ways to use it:
1. Dip the bottle in hot water and let the oil melt
2. Use refined coconut oil which is commonly used for cooking as it is liquid at room temperature
Benefits of using coconut oil
"Coconut is a natural moisturiser and conditioner that reduces the appearance of split ends and hair frizz. This promotes the natural shine of your hair," the dermatologist mentioned.
The best way to use coconut oil for hair:
"The safest way and one of the most effective ways to use coconut oil is as a pre-wash conditioner. Use it 15-20 minutes before head wash," said Dr. Bhatia.
She also shared a pro tip: "Use a shower cap to let your hair strands soak up the coconut oil. The steam from hot water will help coconut oil absorb better."
Rinse it off with a regular shampoo and see your hair dazzle.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.