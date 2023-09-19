Home »  Living Healthy »  Hair Health: Doctor Explains How Long It Takes To Get Rid Of Lice

Hair Health: Doctor Explains How Long It Takes To Get Rid Of Lice

Let's understand some measures you can take to get rid of lice.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Sep 19, 2023 08:57 IST
4-Min Read
Hair Health: Doctor Explains How Long It Takes To Get Rid Of Lice

In more severe cases, a healthcare professional may prescribe stronger lice treatments

Lice are small parasitic insects that live on the scalp, hair, and clothing of humans. They survive by feeding on blood from the scalp. Lice infestations, also known as pediculosis, can cause intense itching and discomfort. Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta shares tips to help us get rid of lice.

Look at her post:



A post shared by Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta (@drgeetika)

There are several ways to get rid of lice:

1. Over-the-counter (OTC) treatments

These are medicated shampoos, creams, or lotions specifically designed to kill lice. They contain ingredients such as permethrin or pyrethrin, which are effective against lice. Follow the instructions on the product carefully.

2. Prescription treatments

In more severe cases, a healthcare professional may prescribe stronger lice treatments. These may contain ingredients such as malathion, benzyl alcohol, or spinosad.

3. Manual removal

This involves combing the hair with a fine-toothed comb called a lice comb to remove lice and their eggs (nits). Wetting the hair with conditioner or using a special lice comb can make the process easier. This method needs to be repeated every few days to ensure all lice are removed.

4. Washing and cleaning

Infested clothing, bedding, and personal items should be washed in hot water and dried using high heat. Items that can't be washed can be sealed in a plastic bag for a couple of weeks to suffocate the lice.

5. Avoid reinfestation

It is important to inform close contacts, especially family members, so they can check for and treat infestations if necessary. Avoid sharing personal items like hats, brushes, combs, or towels.

It is advisable to consult a healthcare professional for guidance if the infestation persists or if there is uncertainty about the most appropriate method of treatment.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts
Ways To Deal With Anxiety
Tips To Avoid Monsoon Illness

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Health Supplements By Reckonsoft

 

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases