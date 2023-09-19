Hair Health: Doctor Explains How Long It Takes To Get Rid Of Lice
Let's understand some measures you can take to get rid of lice.
Lice are small parasitic insects that live on the scalp, hair, and clothing of humans. They survive by feeding on blood from the scalp. Lice infestations, also known as pediculosis, can cause intense itching and discomfort. Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta shares tips to help us get rid of lice.
There are several ways to get rid of lice:
1. Over-the-counter (OTC) treatments
These are medicated shampoos, creams, or lotions specifically designed to kill lice. They contain ingredients such as permethrin or pyrethrin, which are effective against lice. Follow the instructions on the product carefully.
2. Prescription treatments
In more severe cases, a healthcare professional may prescribe stronger lice treatments. These may contain ingredients such as malathion, benzyl alcohol, or spinosad.
3. Manual removal
This involves combing the hair with a fine-toothed comb called a lice comb to remove lice and their eggs (nits). Wetting the hair with conditioner or using a special lice comb can make the process easier. This method needs to be repeated every few days to ensure all lice are removed.
4. Washing and cleaning
Infested clothing, bedding, and personal items should be washed in hot water and dried using high heat. Items that can't be washed can be sealed in a plastic bag for a couple of weeks to suffocate the lice.
5. Avoid reinfestation
It is important to inform close contacts, especially family members, so they can check for and treat infestations if necessary. Avoid sharing personal items like hats, brushes, combs, or towels.
It is advisable to consult a healthcare professional for guidance if the infestation persists or if there is uncertainty about the most appropriate method of treatment.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
