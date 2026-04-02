From Stress To Poor Gut Health: Nutritionist Reveals 4 Common Causes Of Hair Fall
Hair fall can be linked to factors like stress, pollution and underlying nutritional gaps. Your lifestyle habits also play a crucial role in maintaining healthy hair.
Chronic stress causes hair loss primarily by elevating cortisol levels
HIGHLIGHTS
- Stress elevates cortisol, causing hair follicles to become dormant and inflamed
- Nutrient deficiencies in iron, zinc, magnesium, vitamin D, or B12 slow hair growth
- Gut dysbiosis disrupts nutrient absorption and triggers inflammation affecting hair health
Hair fall is a common concern that affects people across age groups. While occasional hair shedding is normal, it becomes a matter of concern when it is frequent or excessive. The problem can be linked to factors like stress, pollution and underlying nutritional gaps. Your lifestyle habits also play a crucial role in maintaining healthy hair.
Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shares the top 4 reasons for hair fall in her latest Instagram post. In the caption, she writes, "If hairfall was just a surface-level problem… things would be way simpler. Truth is, these 4 silent culprits might be behind your hair fall."
4 Common causes of hair fall
1. Stress Hormone
Chronic stress causes hair loss primarily by elevating cortisol levels. High cortisol forces hair into a resting phase prematurely. This stress inhibits stem cell regeneration, causing follicles to remain dormant and preventing new growth. "High stress activates pro-inflammatory genes, inflaming hair follicles and triggering excess shedding," the nutritionist shares.
2. Hidden Nutrient Deficiencies
Hidden nutrient deficiencies are a leading cause of hair loss. "Low levels of iron, zinc, magnesium, vitamin D, or B12 impair keratin synthesis and follicle function, slowing hair growth," she adds.
3. Gut Dysbiosis
An imbalance in the gut microbiome disrupts hair growth by impairing nutrient synthesis. It triggers systemic inflammation while deregulating the immune system through the gut–skin axis. According to nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, an imbalanced gut microbiome reduces nutrient absorption, which affects your hair follicle health.
4. Chemical Overload
Chemical overload refers to the cumulative damage caused by excessive or incorrect exposure to styling products and harsh chemicals. These damage follicular cells and weaken the hair structure. This can occur through topical products, environmental toxins or systemic exposure.
It is recommended to adopt a balanced diet, stay hydrated and maintain a healthy routine. This will help you not only reduce hair fall but also promote healthier hair growth in the long run.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
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