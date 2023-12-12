Hair Care Tips: 5 Reasons Why You Are Experiencing Rapid Hair Fall
Your gut, hormones, mental health and many other internal factors can drastically affect your hair health.
Maintaining a healthy gut can help promote hormonal balance
Hair fall is a common issue faced by both men and women, especially during winter. Dry scalp, dandruff and hair fall usually affect many during the winter season. However, there can be several possible reasons behind rapid hair fall other than the weather. Your gut, hormones, mental health and many other internal factors can drastically affect your hair health. Here we've a list of reasons why you are losing hair rapidly.
5 lesser-known causes of hair fall
In an Instagram post nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared some reasons why you are experiencing too much hair fall. Let's take a look at the list.
"Hair loss is as internal as it is external. It means that your body has an underlying condition which needs attention," she wrote in the caption.
1. Hormone imbalance
Hormones affect vital functions of your body including hair growth and shedding. The nutritionist mentioned that unbalanced endocrine health is one of the major causes of hair loss.
2. Nutrient deficiencies
Lack of several nutrients in the body can contribute to hair loss. Several nutrients play a role in maintaining hair health.
If you are experiencing rapid hair fall, get your magnesium, zinc, selenium, B vitamin, iron, ferritin and protein levels checked.
3. Thyroid dysfunction
Improper thyroid function can also lead to hair fall. It is wise to get your thyroid levels checked and seek medical help accordingly.
4. Stress
Too much stress can affect your health in more ways than one. "Stress leads to an increase in cortisol levels in the body which is known to affect the function and cyclic regulation of hair follicles," Batra wrote in the caption.
5. Gut dysbiosis
The gut rules everything in your body. Gut imbalance affects the absorption of essential vitamins. It also affects your hormones.
Adding probiotics to your diet can help maintain a healthy gut.
How to fix these issues:
Here are a few simple steps:
- Eat a well-balanced diet.
- Keep your gut healthy for better absorption of nutrients
- Drink plenty of liquids
- Stay stress-free
- Fix your sleep cycle
Follow these simple steps and keep your hair healthy
