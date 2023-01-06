Can A Vitamin-Rich Diet Improve Gut Health?
Taking vitamins is a quick and simple method for maintaining good health. Numerous vitamins can assist restore your nutrient levels as you age and start to encounter deficits. Vitamins also help facilitate various functions in our bodies.
Some of the most essential functions vitamins facilitate are healthy ageing, boosting heart health, supporting the immune system, boosting brain function, improving eyesight, keeping our bones strong, and so on. Vitamins may also boost our gut health.
Your body has about 40 trillion bacteria, most of which are in your gut. They are collectively referred to as your gut microbiome, and they are crucial for overall health. However, specific bacterial species in your intestines can also play a role in a number of disorders.
These microbes, also referred to as "gut bugs," play an important role in numerous body processes. These comprise the metabolic, immune, and weight-control processes. New studies highlight the significance of "gut bugs" for healthy brain function and mental well-being.
The kind of bacteria in your digestive tract might change depending on a variety of variables, including the foods you eat. Let's understand how a vitamin-rich diet can influence our gut health. The importance of some vitamins for digestion is greater than that of others. Following a balanced diet will typically allow you to obtain all the vitamins you require.
1. Vitamin C
Many people equate vitamin C, which is an antioxidant, with the immune system and ward off colds, but this necessary vitamin also helps with digestion by promoting strong teeth and gums and assisting the body in absorbing iron. Daily multivitamins and supplements both include vitamin C. There are numerous top-notch food sources of vitamin C including tangerine fruits, berries, tomatoes, broccoli, and so on.
2. Vitamin A
The main functions of vitamin A are to support the immune system, eyesight, bone, and reproductive health. Vitamin A is abundant in colourful fruits and vegetables including carrots, sweet potatoes, kale, and other dark greens as well as in liver and milk. Despite not having a direct role in digestion, several gastrointestinal conditions can make you more susceptible to developing a vitamin A deficit.
3. B Vitamins
These vitamins aid in the formation of red blood cells and the absorption of energy from meals and are present in proteins including fish, poultry, meat, and dairy products as well as leafy greens and beans. B vitamins must be a regular part of your diet because they are water-soluble and cannot be stored in your fat cells for later use.
4. Vitamin D
Vitamin D is essential for healthy nerves, muscles, and an immune system as well as for the body's absorption of calcium. Studies on the gut also found that good vitamin D levels are linked to a lower risk of colon cancer. You can increase your intake of vitamin D by consuming vitamin-rich foods, supplements, and sun exposure.
Now that you understand which vitamins improve our gut health. You can incorporate foods rich in vitamins A, C, B, and D to ensure good gut health as well as overall health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
