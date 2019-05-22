Gujarat Lok Sabha Election Results: How To Check Election Result
Gujarat Lok Sabha Election Results: BJP and Congress are in contest for 26 parliamentary seats in the state.
General Election Results are expected to be declared by May 23 evening
Lok Sabha Election Results in Gujarat, along with all other states, will be declared tomorrow. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am and the final result tally is expected by evening. Gujarat voted in the third phase of the seven-phase national election with voter turnout of around 63.14 per cent. BJP and Congress are in contest for 26 parliamentary seats in the state. In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the voter turnout in Gujarat was 63.7 per cent with BJP sweeping all 26 seats. To track real time election trends and all election updates on the state's 26 seats, you can check updates on NDTV news websites, NDTV Mobile apps, NDTV News Channels and NDTV social media channels. The election results can also be tracked on the official website of the Election Commission of India.
The voting for general elections was held between April 11 and May 19 in which around 67 per cent of nearly 90 crore eligible people voted to elect 543 members of the Lok Sabha from a total of 8,049 contestants. The counting of votes will, however, take place for 542 constituencies after elections in Tamil Nadu's Vellore were cancelled after a large amount of cash was seized during a raid.
