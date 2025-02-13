Guillian-Barre Syndrome Outbreak: Here's How GBS Can Contribute To Paralysis
GBS contributes to severe muscle weakness which can turn into paralysis.
Guillian-Barre Syndrome is a rare immunological nerve disorder
Maharashtra's Health Department on Tuesday reported a Guillian-Barre Syndrome (GBS) outbreak. As of now, 192 suspected patients have been identified, with 172 diagnosed with GBS. Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) is an autoimmune disorder in which the immune system mistakenly attacks the peripheral nervous system. This rare immunological nerve disorder causes sudden numbness and muscle weakness. Unsteady walking, difficulty in climbing stairs, rapid heart rate, severe cramping, and pins and needles feeling in fingers, toes, ankles and wrists are a few symptoms of GBS.
Guillain-Barré Syndrome and paralysis
Severe cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome are rare but can result in near-total paralysis. In some cases, the immune response may also directly damage the nerve fibers themselves. This can result in more severe functional impairment and longer recovery times.
The severity of paralysis can vary widely among individuals, ranging from mild weakness to almost complete paralysis.
Other complications of GBS:
In severe cases, GBS can lead to respiratory failure if the muscles that control breathing are affected.
GBS affects your nerves and nerves control your movements and body functions. Therefore, people with Guillain-Barre syndrome may experience trouble breathing, heart-related issues, pain, blood clots and impaired bowel or bladder function.
Guillain-Barre Syndrome is a serious condition which requires immediate treatment and hospitalisation. Therefore, if you have been experiencing symptoms, seek medical help immediately.
