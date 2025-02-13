Home »  Living Healthy »  Guillian-Barre Syndrome Outbreak: Here's How GBS Can Contribute To Paralysis

GBS contributes to severe muscle weakness which can turn into paralysis.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Feb 13, 2025 06:09 IST
Guillian-Barre Syndrome is a rare immunological nerve disorder

Maharashtra's Health Department on Tuesday reported a Guillian-Barre Syndrome (GBS) outbreak. As of now, 192 suspected patients have been identified, with 172 diagnosed with GBS. Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) is an autoimmune disorder in which the immune system mistakenly attacks the peripheral nervous system. This rare immunological nerve disorder causes sudden numbness and muscle weakness. Unsteady walking, difficulty in climbing stairs, rapid heart rate, severe cramping, and pins and needles feeling in fingers, toes, ankles and wrists are a few symptoms of GBS.

Guillain-Barré Syndrome and paralysis



GBS contributes to severe muscle weakness which can turn into paralysis.

Severe cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome are rare but can result in near-total paralysis. In some cases, the immune response may also directly damage the nerve fibers themselves. This can result in more severe functional impairment and longer recovery times.



The severity of paralysis can vary widely among individuals, ranging from mild weakness to almost complete paralysis.

Other complications of GBS:

In severe cases, GBS can lead to respiratory failure if the muscles that control breathing are affected.

GBS affects your nerves and nerves control your movements and body functions. Therefore, people with Guillain-Barre syndrome may experience trouble breathing, heart-related issues, pain, blood clots and impaired bowel or bladder function.

Guillain-Barre Syndrome is a serious condition which requires immediate treatment and hospitalisation. Therefore, if you have been experiencing symptoms, seek medical help immediately.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

