World Vegetarian Day 2017: Does A Vegetarian Diet Provide Adequate Nutrition?
World Vegetarian Day: If you are planning to switch to vegetarian diet or are already a vegetarian, make sure that you take essential nutrients to suffice your body's nutrition requirements.
Add essential nutrients to your everyday food to avoid weakness if you are a vegetarian
With the growing animal welfare movements and various other reasons, there are many people who are going meatless and dumping non-vegetarian food. But according to health experts, you drastically shrink your body's supply of six vital nutrients: protein, iron, zinc, vitamin B12 and vitamin D when you stick to a vegetarian diet. It is therefore important for you to make sure you make certain in your everyday diet plan to compensate the drastic drop in this nutrient supply. Against the general belief, you don't have to hunt for life supporting vitamin tablets to enrich your diet with essential substances.
This World Vegetarian Day, learn how you can simply suffice the nutrient supply of vegetarian food by changing the proportion of following food in your everyday diet-
1. Tofu
Plain tofu is a terrific source of protein, zinc, iron and it even contains some cholesterol-lowering omega-3 fatty acids. It also gives you more than 100 milligrams of calcium in a half cup. Look for enriched soy-milk, too, which is also fortified with calcium and vitamin D.
2. Lentils
Lentils are an excellent source of protein and fiber. They contain iron, vitamin B and folate which reduces the risk for some birth defects. For new vegetarians, lentils are also the perfect way to start eating more legumes because they don't led to acidity and gastric problems.
3. Beans
A cup of beans gives you about one-third of your iron and protein and roughly half your fiber. The fiber is present in beans is soluble and therefore helps in lowering cholesterol. One cup everyday gives you a good amount of potassium, zinc and many B vitamins. Make sure you rinse canned beans well.
4. Nuts
Nuts like walnuts, peanuts, almonds, cashews, pecans and Brazil nut are rich in zinc, vitamin E and omega-3 fatty acids. Nuts can also help in weight loss and gives you essential protein and vitamins which you lose after switching to vegetarian diet.