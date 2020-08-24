ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Give A Boost To Your Overall Health With A Handful Of Nuts: Know The Benefits

Give A Boost To Your Overall Health With A Handful Of Nuts: Know The Benefits

Nuts can offer you some amazing health benefits. A handful of nuts is a healthy snack you must try. Here are some notable health benefits you need to know.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Aug 24, 2020 06:15 IST
2-Min Read
Give A Boost To Your Overall Health With A Handful Of Nuts: Know The Benefits

Nuts can keep you full for longer and promote weight loss

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Nuts can help you fight the risk of several diseases
  2. Almonds are beneficial for your heart health
  3. Nuts can also help in weight loss

Nuts are well-packed with nutrients and can help you fight different health issues. There are several nuts to choose from. It is often advised to consume a handful of different nuts mixed together. This mixture is a power-packed source of a wide variety of nutrients. From heart health to brain function, nuts can assist in the functioning of various organs. To make your diet healthier, all you need to do is add a handful of nuts to your diet. In this article you will learn about the multiple health benefits adding nuts to your diet can offer.

Health benefits of eating nuts daily


RELATED STORIES
related

Switching To Nut Milk? Here's What You Need To Keep In Mind

Nut milk: A lot of commercial brands of nut-milk often add lots of sugar or artificial flavour to the packs in order to enhance taste and flavour which might cause harm to your health instead of benefitting it. Read here to know more about nut milks.

related

Fox Nuts: From Weight Loss To Controlled Blood Sugar Levels, Do Not Miss These Amazing Health Benefits Of Makhana

For nuts are popularly consumed during fast as it can help you fight hunger pangs. Makhana can also be prepared in different ways. It can offer you several health benefits. Here are some benefits of fox nuts you need to know.

1. May help in weight loss

Nuts are loaded with calories and keep you full for longer. Adding nuts to your diet in moderation can help in weight loss as these will make you consume fewer calories. Nuts are one of the healthiest weight loss friendly snacks you must try.

ch3hv7lo

Nuts can keep you full for longer and support weight loss
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Loaded with nutrients

Most nuts are loaded with protein, magnesium, potassium, vitamin E and much more. Some of the commonly consumed nuts are almonds, cashews, hazelnut, walnuts, peanuts and pistachio.

Also read: A Few Almonds Daily Can Offer You These Amazing Health Benefits

3. Controls inflammation

Chronic inflammation is harmful to your health in various ways. Foods loaded with anti-inflammatory properties help control inflammation. Studies suggest that nuts have strong anti-inflammatory properties.

gr3phfs8

Nuts are loaded with multiple nutrients
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Beneficial for heart health

It is a well-known fact that nuts are beneficial for your heart health. Consumption of nuts can help in controlling risk factors for heart disease including unhealthy weight, high blood pressure, poor cholesterol and inflammation.

Also read: Here's How Many Almonds You Should Eat For A Healthy Heart

Nuts are beneficial for your health in several ways. But these are high in calories. Always consume nuts in moderation. Otherwise, it can lead to excess calorie consumption and weight gain.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Also read: A Fist Full Of Nuts For Good Health: Reasons Why You Should Eat Nuts Daily

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Yoga For Beginners: 5 Simple Poses To Try
Yoga For Beginners: Basics And Tips
Why Warming Up Is Important
Cycling And Its Many Health Benefits
Osteoporosis: Know All About It
Donate Blood And Save A Life: Who Can Donate Blood?
Understanding Hypothyroidism: What You Should Know
A Guide To Cataract: Causes, Symptoms And Risk Factors
What Is Anemia? Know Causes And Symptoms
Psoriasis: Causes, Types And Symptoms

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More
5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

Coronavirus: UN Chief Warns Of Losing COVID-19 War

Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

Post Lockdown, Rise In Mercury May Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 In India: Microbiologists

Eat Tofu Daily And Cut Your Heart Disease Risk; Know Other Health Benefits

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases