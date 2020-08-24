Give A Boost To Your Overall Health With A Handful Of Nuts: Know The Benefits
Nuts can offer you some amazing health benefits. A handful of nuts is a healthy snack you must try. Here are some notable health benefits you need to know.
Nuts can keep you full for longer and promote weight loss
Nuts are well-packed with nutrients and can help you fight different health issues. There are several nuts to choose from. It is often advised to consume a handful of different nuts mixed together. This mixture is a power-packed source of a wide variety of nutrients. From heart health to brain function, nuts can assist in the functioning of various organs. To make your diet healthier, all you need to do is add a handful of nuts to your diet. In this article you will learn about the multiple health benefits adding nuts to your diet can offer.
Health benefits of eating nuts daily
1. May help in weight loss
Nuts are loaded with calories and keep you full for longer. Adding nuts to your diet in moderation can help in weight loss as these will make you consume fewer calories. Nuts are one of the healthiest weight loss friendly snacks you must try.
2. Loaded with nutrients
Most nuts are loaded with protein, magnesium, potassium, vitamin E and much more. Some of the commonly consumed nuts are almonds, cashews, hazelnut, walnuts, peanuts and pistachio.
3. Controls inflammation
Chronic inflammation is harmful to your health in various ways. Foods loaded with anti-inflammatory properties help control inflammation. Studies suggest that nuts have strong anti-inflammatory properties.
4. Beneficial for heart health
It is a well-known fact that nuts are beneficial for your heart health. Consumption of nuts can help in controlling risk factors for heart disease including unhealthy weight, high blood pressure, poor cholesterol and inflammation.
Nuts are beneficial for your health in several ways. But these are high in calories. Always consume nuts in moderation. Otherwise, it can lead to excess calorie consumption and weight gain.
