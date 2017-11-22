Get The Miss World Body With This Diet
Fitness guru of our Miss World Manushi Chhillar and celebrity nutritionist Nmami Agarwal reveals the diet regime that helps Manushi have that flawless skin and body
Manushi swears by having 3 litres of water every day
HIGHLIGHTS
- Nmami Agarwal reveals Manushi's diet secrets.
- She suggests a minimum of 2-3 hours of physical activity in a week.
- Nmami stresses on the importance of drinking water to stay healthy.
Do you aspire to have a dreamy body just like our recently crowned Miss World Manushi Chhillar? Well, the key to it is some exercise and a healthy diet which needs to be followed consistently. Recently, Manushi's fitness guru and celebrity nutritionist Nmami Agarwal took to Instagram to challenge Manushi's followers to follow her diet and fitness regime. Nmami dared people to follow the routine and feel difference in a matter of just 15 days. The diet includes meals in moderation and a minimum of 30 minutes of exercise every day.
Here is what you need to do:
Do not skip breakfast
Manushi says that skipping breakfast tends to increase hunger pangs by the end of the day. Hence by all means, one should avoid skipping breakfast.
Eat regular meals and use small plates
Chhillar stresses on the importance of eating regular meals as they reduce the temptation to snack on food which is rich in fat and sugar. Also, eating smaller plates helps in decreasing appetite.
Control snacking
Nmami mentions how all our efforts to eat healthy go waste when we have junk or bulky snacks in-between meals. She suggests having fruits, nuts, low-sugar granola bars and popcorn as mid-meal snacks, but in complete moderation.
Avoid sugar
Refined sugar is not just bad for blood sugar level, it also increase cholesterol and is bad for the skin. Jaggery or brown sugar can be good replacements of refined sugar.
Opt for healthier alternatives
You can have everything grilled, boiled or baked, but nothing deep fried. Also, replace your carbonated drinks with fresh vegetable juice or smoothies.
Dine early
Nmami says that one should try winding up their last meal by 7.30 pm. This gives one enough time to digest the food before their bed time.
Keep hydrated
Both Nmami and Manushi swear by drinking at least 3 litres of water every day. Hydration is the key to staying healthy and also, losing weight.
Sleep enough
Sleeping on time and completing 8 hours of sleep every day is very important to feel energised and fresh. Cover your sleep debt as soon as possible and make sure you go to bed on time to complete your sleep routine.
Exercise
Nmami is one of those nutritionists who believe in moderate exercises, of around 30 minutes, every day. She says 2.5 to 3 hours of exercises spread over an entire week are enough for one to stay fit and healthy.