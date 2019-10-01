Get Rid Of These Unhealthy Cooking Methods Which Can Make Your Food Toxic
Some cooking methods can kill the nutritional value of the food. Wrong cooking methods can make your food toxic. Here are some cooking methods which you should avoid to keep all the nutrients intact.
Choosing the healthiest foods is not enough. Your cooking method can also determine the nutritional value of the food. Cooking food in different styles might be your hobby. It can help you experiment with the same food item. You can add multiple flavours, tastes and textures to your foods. But there are some cooking methods which can kill the nutritional value of the food and make it extremely unhealthy. The wrong cooking methods can make your food toxic and deprived of nutrition. Without proper information about such methods, you might be following them on a regular basis which can adversely affect your health. Here are some cooking methods which you should avoid as much as possible.
Worst cooking methods which are extremely unhealthy
1. Deep frying
Deep frying might make food a little tastier but it an unhealthy practice which you must try to avoid. Frying food in high temperature also kills its nutritional value. Deep frying also adds a high amount of calories to the food. Consumption of deep-fried food can also increase the amount of bad cholesterol in the body. It is also worst for heart patients, people with high blood pressure and diabetics. You can try air frying instead of deep frying.
2. Microwaving
Microwaving might be a part of your daily routine. It is a simple and easy method which can heat your food instantly. But microwaving is not a healthy practice. There are many studies which have shown the use of microwave is not good for your health. You cannot completely quit microwaving but you can limit its use by preparing fresh food whenever possible.
3. Grilling
Grilling adds a new flavour to the food. It is loved by many. But is grilling healthy enough? The truth is- it all depends on the food you are grilling. It is okay to grill some foods but it might be wrong to grill others. Grilling meat is unhealthy whereas you can grill some veggies. Choose vegetables for grilling but do not practice grilling too often.
There are many factors which can affect the nutritional value of the food including cooking style, utensils you are using or cooking oil. Some simple changes can help you achieve maximum nutrients from the food you are preparing. Choose the right food and add some healthy practices to your routine fir better health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
