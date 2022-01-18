For A Healthy Living, Follow This Fitness Regime Suggested By Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar
Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares a workout regime in a video on her Instagram handle for everyone to follow
All of us are trying to get a fresh start in the new year – whether it is on the work front or health. However, health takes precedence over work as a healthy body and mind would only aid the work we do. So, maintaining our health is of paramount interest in the long run. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has curated a 12-week exercise programme that can help us achieve the fitness level required for today's fast-paced lifestyle. Her programme does not require any heavy exercise equipment and can be done easily at home.
In an Instagram post, Rujuta shared the guidelines for the second week of the new year. The week-2 workout focuses on stability and strength in the legs. Rujuta broke down the workout regime in five easy patterns, which should be done in 3 sets of 5 counts each. The week-2 workout has to be done in addition to the week-1 regime.
Here's are the workouts:
1) Leg lifts: Lift one leg at a time. Place a chair in front of a wall or heavy furniture so that it does not fall back under the weight. Then sit on it and lift one leg up and hold it horizontally for 5 seconds. Follow the pattern with the other leg alternatively.
2) Lift both legs: Once you have completed the leg lifts for one leg, do the same exercise by lifting both legs at the same time.
3) Squat on the chair: This is especially helpful to those who find it difficult to squat on the ground, initially. Over time, as your body becomes flexible, you will be able to do it on the ground as well.
4) Squat with one leg up: This could be a little harder initially but is incredibly helpful in building strength in the legs.
5) Squeeze inner thigh: Take a brick, blanket, or pillow and put it between your thighs. Hold it there for five seconds.
Take a look at Rujuta Diwekar's Instagram post:
Check her video tutorial here:
So, what are you waiting for? Start on a journey of mental and physical well-being this year.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.