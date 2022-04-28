Did You Know These Foods Can Actually Boost Weight Loss
Many foods supply nutrients and they might also help the body lose weight faster. Here are foods you can incorporate into your diet to fasten your weight loss.
Greek yogurt has been proven to be a great addition to your diet for weight loss
Weight loss essentially occurs when the body burns more calories than it has been fed. Hence, when on a weight loss journey, we are usually mindful of eating healthy and following a consistent workout routine. However, in addition to this, there are other ways you can boost your weight loss journey. Many foods supply nutrients as well as help the body lose weight faster. Here are a list of foods you can incorporate into your diet to fasten your weight loss.
Chicken
Chicken and other high-protein foods are good for you if you want to lose weight. A protein-rich diet not only provides long periods of energy for workouts but also better metabolism. This means a person consuming a protein-rich diet is likely to burn calories faster than a person consuming less protein even if their workout regime is similar. Protein also keeps you fuller for longer and helps you cut down on unnecessary snacking between meals. If you are not a non-vegetarian, you can substitute chicken by consuming dairy products such as milk, yogurt, cheese, etc., or legumes such as lentils, chickpeas, kidney beans, etc. which are also great sources of protein.
Nuts
It is no surprise that nuts and dried fruits are packed with nutrients and are very healthy. In addition to this, nuts are also a healthier snacking option and can also be added to other dishes to enhance nutritional value as well as taste. Nuts provide us with ample protein and fibre. Along with this, nuts also provide us with healthy fats. These healthy fats are required by the body to absorb vitamins and other nutrients to their full potential. Nuts have also been proven to better metabolism which means, it increases the body's ability to burn more calories in the same amount of activity and time. Hence, boosting weight loss.
Greek yogurt
Greek yogurt might be mistaken as an alternative to regular yogurt however, that is incorrect. Greek yogurt is often strained more than regular yogurt making it more nutritionally dense. Greek yogurt has been proven to be a great addition to your diet for weight loss as it is high in nutrients and also boosts weight loss. It is also rich in probiotics which also act as a great fuel for our digestive system. In addition to this, the high protein content as discussed above, helps you feel fuller for longer and curbs unhealthy snacking habits. Finally, another great quality is versatility. It can be made into sweet as well as salty snacks and meals.
Soups
Soups are a great starter as well as a snack to add to your diet if you are on a weight loss journey. Soup provides us with various nutrients based on which soup it is. The more common soup options are vegetable soup, tomato soup, chicken soup, and so on. As long as the soup is made from broth, it is a great low-calorie addition to your diet. Make sure not to indulge in soups that have butter, cream, croutons, or other unnecessary high-calorie ingredients. A broth-based soup soothes the stomach and boosts metabolism. It might also help you feel fuller sooner if consumed before a meal.
Cruciferous vegetables
Cruciferous vegetables stand for vegetables that belong to the cabbage vegetable family. These include cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, etc. What makes the addition of these vegetables in your weight loss diet are a number of things. First, these vegetables are very low in calories hence, making them an ideal addition to our diet. Secondly, they are a great source of protein and fibre which makes us lose weight faster and makes us energised. Cruciferous vegetables also keep us fuller for longer due to high levels of protein and fibre.
Incorporating these nutritious foods into your diet along with a daily workout regime can help you kickstart your weight loss journey. These foods not only help with weight loss but better your bones, muscles, and overall wellbeing.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
