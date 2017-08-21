Home » Living Healthy » Did You Know These Foods Can Make You Look Older? Discard Them Now!
Did You Know These Foods Can Make You Look Older? Discard Them Now!
Under nutrition, an emaciated face and losing weight are factors which make a person look older than the chronological age. Dryness can make skin lose elasticity and look wrinkled, adding years to one's age.
Foods that make you faster
HIGHLIGHTS
- Dryness can make skin lose elasticity and look wrinkled
- Sometimes very obese people also look older
- Trans fats may make us more susceptible to UV damage to our skin
Sugar: Sugar overload may kick-start a process called glycation. When you eat more sugar than your cells can process, the excess sugar molecules combine with proteins, creating "advanced glycation end products". AGES may damage your skin's collagen (the protein that keeps skin firm and youthful). Unsurprisingly, too much sweet stuff is also bad for your smile. If you treat yourself to something sweet, swish water around your mouth afterward to remove any buildup.
Alcohol: When your liver functions well, toxins that could potentially affect the skin are expelled naturally through your body. But if toxins build up in your liver, and aren't broken down properly, your skin can develop a variety of issues, like acne, dryness, and wrinkles. Alcohol is also bad for your sleep because it dehydrates and inadequate sleep is linked to wrinkles, uneven pigmentation, and reduced skin elasticity.
Processed meats: Many processed meats like sausages, bacon, Vienna have sulfites and other preservatives, which can trigger inflammation in the skin, and accelerate the appearance of aging. They also tend to contain large amounts of salt. Salty foods retain water and contain a 'puffy look'. It is advisable to season with little salt and go for fresh foods, rather than preserved or pre-cooked foods.
Spicy Foods: Spicy food aggravates rosacea (blotches) and could be more harmful during menopause, when blood vessels in the skin are more reactive. You should not necessarily avoid consumption of spices, but it is recommendable not to eat them if you don't want to suffer from spider veins, puffiness and redness.
Trans fats: Besides being harmful for the heart, trans fats also cause your skin to age. Fats that have been artificially hydrogenated are some of the most inflammatory substances out there. Trans fats may even make us more susceptible to UV damage to our skin.
Comments