Here Are A Few Tips To Protect Your Skin During Summer
The right skincare products can help you tide over the summer with healthy skin.
Summer skincare: Drink enough water, tender coconut water, and clear liquids
The summer months in India are more exhausting than pleasant. The heat and the glaring Sun are sometimes too much to bear. We know, right? One of the most important things that we need to look after during these months is our skin. We don't want to be devastated by over-tanned and acne-prone skin during summer. And, the right choice of beauty care products can help us solve these issues. Dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad makes a note of it in her latest Instagram post. She shares with us some tips to protect our skin in summer. Take a look:
1. In the morning after cleansing your face, use a water-based or gel-based moisturiser to prevent dry/dehydrated skin.
2. Then apply a matte or gel or water-based broad-spectrum sunscreen, do not forget to reapply every 2 hours if outdoors.
3. Lip balm is essential as dehydration leads to chapped
4. Avoid heavy makeup. When you sweat, make-up can bleed and clog your pores causing milia or acne.
5. Use thermal water mist to wipe off the sweat.
6. Do not rub the skin, always dab the sweat.
7. Drink enough water, tender coconut water, and clear liquids.
8. Keep yourself covered.
9. Wear a wide-brimmed hat.
10. Wear dark sunglasses while stepping outdoors.
11. If possible, avoid stepping outdoor between 10 am and 4 pm
Dr Jaishree Sharad also has something to say on the right kind of face wash for every skin type. She mentions what are the various benefits and procedures of using a facewash correctly. She also gives suggestions about the kind of face washes that are perfect for oily, dry and combination skin types.
Take note of these tips for healthy skin during summer.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
