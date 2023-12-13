Follow These Tips To Help Boost Your Appetite & Hunger
Below are some strategies that may help boost appetite.
Choose foods that are high in calories and nutrients to help boost your appetite
Appetite and hunger are closely related sensations that regulate our desire for food.Hunger is the physiological need for food that our body experiences when it requires nourishment. It is driven by various factors such as low blood sugar levels, an empty stomach, and the release of certain hormones like ghrelin. Hunger is typically accompanied by physical symptoms like stomach growling, weakness, and lightheadedness.
Appetite, on the other hand, refers to the psychological desire for food. It is influenced by factors like sensory stimuli (e.g., the aroma or appearance of food), emotional state, cultural and social norms, and learned behaviours. Appetite can vary greatly between individuals and can be influenced by various external factors.
Boosting appetite and hunger can be important in cases where individuals have a diminished desire for food due to medical conditions, side effects of medication, or appetite loss. Here are some strategies that may help boost appetite.
10 Strategies to help boost your appetite:
1. Create a routine
Establish regular meal times and stick to them. This helps your body anticipate and prepare for food, increasing your appetite.
2. Eat small, frequent meals
Instead of three large meals, try eating smaller, more frequent meals throughout the day. This can help stimulate your appetite and prevent you from feeling too full.
3. Increase physical activity
Regular exercise can help increase your metabolism and stimulate appetite. Engage in activities like walking, swimming, or biking to promote a healthy appetite.
4. Include protein in each meal
Protein-rich foods like lean meats, poultry, fish, eggs, and legumes can help increase feelings of fullness and stimulate your appetite.
5. Try different flavours and spices
Experiment with new flavours and spices to make your meals more enticing. This can help make eating more enjoyable and increase your appetite.
6. Stay hydrated
Drinking water throughout the day can prevent dehydration, which can decrease appetite. Aim to drink at least 8 cups of water daily.
7. Manage stress
High levels of stress can reduce appetite. Practice stress-reducing activities like meditation, deep breathing, or yoga to help stimulate appetite.
8. Eat nutritious, dense foods
Choose foods that are high in calories and nutrients to help boost your appetite. Include foods like avocados, nuts, nut butter, whole grains, and full-fat dairy products in your meals.
9. Consider meal supplements
If your appetite is consistently low, consult with a healthcare professional about incorporating meal supplements or protein shakes as a temporary solution.
10. Seek support
Share your concerns with loved ones and ask for their support and encouragement. Eating with others can help increase appetite and make mealtime more enjoyable.
Implementing these strategies involves creating a schedule or meal plan, incorporating new recipes and flavours into your diet, staying active, managing stress, and seeking guidance from professionals if needed. It may take time and patience, but by following these strategies consistently, you can boost your appetite and promote healthy eating habits.
It's important to note that while these strategies may help boost appetite, it's crucial to maintain a healthy and balanced diet to support overall well-being. If you have concerns about your appetite or hunger, it is always advisable to consult a healthcare professional for personalised advice.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
