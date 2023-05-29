Follow These Diet Tips To Improve Brain Function
What we eat has a significant impact on how our brain functions, here's how to benefit from a healthy diet.
Healthy foods boost our brain function and reduce risk of brain-related health issues
The link between diet and brain health is quite significant. The brain is one of the most metabolically active organs in the body and requires a constant supply of nutrients for optimal functioning. What we eat can have a profound impact on our brain health and cognitive abilities.
A healthy brain is crucial for a healthy and fulfilling life and our diet influences it. Therefore, it's important to eat a healthy and balanced diet that nourishes the brain. Read on as we discuss what diet tips can be helpful in improving brain health.
7 Diet tips to improve brain function:
1. Eat adequate Omega-3 fatty acids
Omega-3 fatty acids are essential fats that are required for brain function. They play a role in the structure and function of the brain cell membranes and can help reduce inflammation in the brain. Foods that are high in omega-3 fatty acids include fatty fish, flaxseeds, chia seeds, and walnuts. Omega-3s also help boost brain function and support brain health.
2. Eat healthy carbs
Eat a diet rich in whole grains, such as brown rice, quinoa, and oatmeal. Whole grains provide important nutrients that our brain needs, including fibre, B vitamins, and antioxidants. The brain requires a lot of energy to function properly. The primary fuel for the brain is glucose, which is obtained from carbohydrates. A diet that is low in carbohydrates can lead to brain fog, fatigue, and poor concentration.
3. Avoid ultra-processed foods
Chronic inflammation has been linked to a variety of neurological disorders, including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and multiple sclerosis. Certain foods, such as processed foods, refined sugars, and animal fats, can increase inflammation in the body. Avoid processed foods, which are often high in unhealthy fats, sugars, and additives and can also negatively affect brain function.
4. Eat more antioxidant-rich foods
Antioxidants are substances that protect the body from damage caused by free radicals, which are harmful molecules produced by the body's metabolism. Antioxidants help protect the brain from free radical damage, which can lead to cognitive decline. The brain is particularly vulnerable to damage from free radicals. Eat a variety of colourful fruits and vegetables, as different colours indicate different beneficial nutrients and antioxidants. Increase your intake of antioxidants by eating plenty of fruits, vegetables, and dark chocolate.
5. Stay hydrated
Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and avoiding sugary drinks, which can cause imbalances in blood sugar and negatively affect brain function. You should also limit your intake of alcohol and caffeine, which can disrupt sleep, hinder focus, and negatively affect the brain. These habits can cause dehydration and should be avoided.
6. Consume probiotics regularly
Eat foods rich in probiotics, such as yogurt, kefir, and kimchi. Probiotics can help improve gut health, which has been linked to better brain function. In fact, poor gut health and mood disorders such as stress have been proven to show noticeable influence over each other.
7. Eat sufficient protein daily
Make sure you consume enough protein-rich foods. Neurotransmitters are the chemicals that enable communication between brain cells. The production of neurotransmitters is influenced by the foods we eat. For example, serotonin is a neurotransmitter that is associated with feelings of happiness and wellbeing. Serotonin is produced from the amino acid tryptophan, which is found in protein-rich foods.
Overall, a diet that is rich in whole foods, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein, can help promote brain health and cognitive function. On the other hand, a diet that is high in processed foods, refined sugars, and saturated fats can have a negative impact on brain health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
