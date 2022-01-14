Follow These Diet Tips To Help Tackle Low Hemoglobin Levels
Low haemoglobin can be caused by hormonal imbalances, fibroids in the uterus and cysts. Follow these tips to tackle low levels
Switching to an iron-rich diet can help solve low haemoglobin levels
Do you feel dizzy, tired or experience shortness of breath along with headaches? All these could be signs of low haemoglobin levels. A deficiency of iron is at the root of such a health condition. In case of iron deficiency anaemia, which is a deficiency of red blood cells, it becomes very important to increase one's iron intake. Often, the causes behind iron deficiency are hormonal imbalances, fibroids in the uterus and cysts. An unhealthy diet often lacks in iron-rich foods. However, switching to an iron-rich diet can help solve low haemoglobin levels in the blood. If you are confused about the foods you should eat to enrich yourself with iron, do not worry. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has given us a list of ways in which we can increase our iron intake through food.
The nutritionist recommended three food products that are rich in iron and other nutrients. Here are the three-iron-rich foods she suggested for low haemoglobin:
Amaranth
Both amaranth leaves and seeds are rich in iron, calcium, protein and vitamins A, B and C. The ingredient can be added to porridge. Or you can use amaranth to make laddoos, parathas and tikkis for evening snacks.
Jaggery
Unlike sugar, jaggery has a lot of health benefits. Apart from being a sweetening agent, it is rich in iron, magnesium and potassium. It not only increases iron levels in the body but also helps in digestion and relieves menstrual cramps.
Spinach
Spinach is a great source of iron. It is also rich in calcium. You can add spinach to your curries or have it as smoothies. You can also try having spinach soup.
Apart from feeding your body with iron-rich food items, you can choose other ways to increase iron levels in your system. Nmami Agarwal suggests these additional ways:
1. Iron vessels
Cooking in iron vessels is a great way to ensure that your body is receiving the mineral. To make sure that the iron-rich foods are really helping your body get the nutrition, try to cook your food in iron utensils.
2. Vitamin C
Add Vitamin C to your diet. Vitamin C helps to accelerate iron absorption by the body cells.
Here is Nmami's video:
It is always advisable to consult with your doctor before making drastic dietary changes.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
