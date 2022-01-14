ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Follow These Diet Tips To Help Tackle Low Hemoglobin Levels

Follow These Diet Tips To Help Tackle Low Hemoglobin Levels

Low haemoglobin can be caused by hormonal imbalances, fibroids in the uterus and cysts. Follow these tips to tackle low levels
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Jan 14, 2022 11:48 IST
4-Min Read
Follow These Diet Tips To Help Tackle Low Hemoglobin Levels

Switching to an iron-rich diet can help solve low haemoglobin levels

Do you feel dizzy, tired or experience shortness of breath along with headaches? All these could be signs of low haemoglobin levels. A deficiency of iron is at the root of such a health condition. In case of iron deficiency anaemia, which is a deficiency of red blood cells, it becomes very important to increase one's iron intake. Often, the causes behind iron deficiency are hormonal imbalances, fibroids in the uterus and cysts. An unhealthy diet often lacks in iron-rich foods. However, switching to an iron-rich diet can help solve low haemoglobin levels in the blood. If you are confused about the foods you should eat to enrich yourself with iron, do not worry. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has given us a list of ways in which we can increase our iron intake through food.

The nutritionist recommended three food products that are rich in iron and other nutrients. Here are the three-iron-rich foods she suggested for low haemoglobin:

Amaranth


RELATED STORIES
related

Want A Healthy Year Ahead? Nmami Agarwal Shares Five Tips

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal posted a video on her Instagram handle in which she shared five tips to remain healthy in this new year.

related

Top 7 Greens To Add To Your Diet This Winter

Green, leafy vegetables are low in calories and high in nutrients. They help in boostingimmunity and reducing inflammation. Know more about these vibrant veggies

Both amaranth leaves and seeds are rich in iron, calcium, protein and vitamins A, B and C. The ingredient can be added to porridge. Or you can use amaranth to make laddoos, parathas and tikkis for evening snacks.

Jaggery

Unlike sugar, jaggery has a lot of health benefits. Apart from being a sweetening agent, it is rich in iron, magnesium and potassium. It not only increases iron levels in the body but also helps in digestion and relieves menstrual cramps.

Spinach

Spinach is a great source of iron. It is also rich in calcium. You can add spinach to your curries or have it as smoothies. You can also try having spinach soup.

Apart from feeding your body with iron-rich food items, you can choose other ways to increase iron levels in your system. Nmami Agarwal suggests these additional ways:

   1. Iron vessels

Cooking in iron vessels is a great way to ensure that your body is receiving the mineral. To make sure that the iron-rich foods are really helping your body get the nutrition, try to cook your food in iron utensils.

    2. Vitamin C

Add Vitamin C to your diet. Vitamin C helps to accelerate iron absorption by the body cells.

Here is Nmami's video:

It is always advisable to consult with your doctor before making drastic dietary changes.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG): A Tool To Empower People With Diabetes

 

Home Remedies

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Many Health Benefits Of Ginger
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Many Health Benefits Of Ginger

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

What Is Zika Virus? Here's What You Should Know

Breakthrough Study Finds Association Between Fish Oil Supplements, Heart Rhythm Disorder

Researchers Find Casual Link Between Cardiovascular Health And Coffee Consumption

Once-A-Week Insulin Treatment Could Be Highly Beneficial For Diabetes Patients: Study

To Avoid Heart Attack, Stroke; Heart Patients Advised To Move More

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases