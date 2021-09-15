ASK OUR EXPERTS

Follow These 8 Tips To Manage Stress When At Home

Follow These 8 Tips To Manage Stress When At Home

Stress can affect your mental as well as physical health in many ways. Here are 8 tips you can follow to control stress at home.
  By: Arushi Malik, Psychologist  Updated: Sep 15, 2021 10:01 IST
3-Min Read
According to studies, uncontrolled stress can increase the risk of several diseases

Stress has become a common word and a part of daily life for many individuals, but it is usually neglected. During the ongoing pandemic mental health problems are shaping into a steep slope. According to a study conducted by The Center of Healing (TCOH), as many as 74 percent of Indians reported stress while 88 percent of them stated anxiety. Increased level of stress can be seen in the form of developmental disorders, peer pressure, exam stress in kids and even in young children. Recent studies indicate that when it comes to adults, this can be seen in the form of disturbed relationships, heightened risk of anxiety or depression.

The good news is that stress can be managed effectively even when indoors. Here are some strategies to include in your day routine while being at home to mindfully manage stress:

1. 4A's: The aim is to avoid, alter, accept and adapt to manage stress. Identify the stressors and avoid the unnecessary stressors, alter the situation where possible, accept what cannot be changed and adapt by developing new coping mechanisms to overcome the stressor in a healthy manner.


2. Eating healthy and exercising: Eating unhealthy food and increased intake of caffeine is a common unhealthy coping mechanism used by people. Eat a balanced diet, consume healthy food, take a small walk around the room, or stretch as it increases healthy hormones and gets the blood flowing which leads to stress reduction.

3. Gratitude exercise: It is important to step back and be grateful for the things which are going well for you. This could be a weekly activity to shift your perspective leading to a positive mindset.

4. Developing a routine: During this time, it is especially important to set up a routine which can be done by dividing your daily activities into smaller parts and then moving forward to the next task.

5. Self-care: It is important that you set aside some time to take care of yourselves to feel rejuvenated. It could be a simple activity like having a cup of tea, reading a favorite book or having a long hot shower.

6. Mindfulness: A well-researched technique to overcome stress is to simply practice mindfulness, i.e., the art of staying in the moment. It is as simple as taking some time out, clearing your mind of all things, focusing on being in the present moment and concentrating on breath.

7. Tactile stimulation: Research suggests activating your senses can be effective in stress management. You can find simple things at home to provide this stimulation such as holding different objects, walking barefoot on the mat or smelling different fragrances.

8. Doodle or practice art: Art is a modern form of expression and is commonly being accepted now. So, you can take a piece of paper and scribble or draw what comes to your mind.

These are just some of the techniques that you can use to manage your stress level while being at home. Even when you can't go out and meet friends and family as often, you can get still get in touch with people on video and audio calls, thanks to technology. During these stressful times remember to put yourself first, take care of your mental health, and seek out for professional support when it gets overwhelming.

(Arushi Malik is a Counselling Psychologist at Kaleidoscope)


Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

COMMENT

