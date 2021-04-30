Fix Your Posture At Home: Expert Shares Workout Tips To Deal With Lordosis
Lordosis: The three-step guide can make your back muscles stronger, said celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala.
Poor posture is linked with several health issues
HIGHLIGHTS
- Lordosis is defined as an excessive inward curve of the spine
- Exercise can help you fix posture
- Try this exercise routine to manage lordosis
The work-from-home routine has silently crawled back into our lives, throwing a wrench into many of our healthcare routines and plans. Apart from depriving us of social interaction, the long hours that come with working from home has also had several adverse effects on our physical health. For instance, several people are experiencing back pain known as Lordosis or have an over-arched lower due to working for long hours. In light of this, celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala has suggested few simple exercises to fix one's posture in her latest Instagram post.
Lordosis: Here's how you can fix your posture
She describes Lordosis as "something you could be born with or develop over time due to bad posture and habits. One of the other reasons could also be pregnancy." To deal with this condition Yasmin has presented a 3-step workout routine that will help improve back posture and strengthen the back muscles. The fitness trainer has advised her followers to repeat the exercises 2-3 times per day. Here are the steps you need to follow as per Yasmin's Instagram Reels video.
1. Articulated Bridge (6 Reps) - Lie supine with your knees bent. Tilt your pelvis and articulate your spine off the mat. Hold up for one second before slowly lowering the spine back on the floor.
2. 100 Prep (6 Reps) - Lie supine with your legs at tabletop with your fingers pointing towards the ceiling. Then lift your head, chest and shoulders off the mat as you lower your hands towards the mat. Return to the start position.
3. Toe Taps (6 Reps Each) - Lie supine with the legs at tabletop just like you did in the previous step. Keeping the 90-degree angle, lower one leg towards the floor. Tap your toes and return your leg back to the table top. Repeat this pattern with the other leg.
You can watch her demonstration here:
In another post, Yasmin also showed us how to fix the winged scapula or winged shoulder blade issue. The list of exercises included 'Sternum Drop against the wall', 'Range of Motion' and 'All 4's Hover Hold', as described by her.
Also read: Fix Your Posture With This Workout Guide By Yasmin Karachiwala
The best part of these exercises is that they can be performed from the comforts of our homes. Try this simple routine at home and fix your posture.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.