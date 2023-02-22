Nutritionist-Approved Foods To Boost Serotonin Levels And Elevate Mood
Pineapple is rich in tryptophan and can help in boosting levels of serotonin in the brain.
Serotonin deficiency can lead to sadness and symptoms of depression
Waking up fresh and with a smile on our faces is something we all want every day. But some of us tend to become agitated and annoyed during the day with no clear explanation behind it. You start feeling low, struggle to concentrate on your work, and start avoiding people around you. These abrupt and bad mood swings can hamper your productivity as you remain puzzled about what is causing the sadness. The unexplained depression and annoyance can be due to multiple reasons including serotonin deficiency.
According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, the persisting feeling of sadness and depression could be a sign of serotonin deficiency in your body. She, in an Instagram post, explains that choosing the right foods can help elevate your mood by increasing the production of serotonin. The nutritionist says that foods that are rich in an amino acid called tryptophan are effective in boosting the production of serotonin and in turn improving your overall health and mood.
Below are the five serotonin-rich foods you must include in your diet to boost your mood.
1. Almonds
Among a host of other nutrients, almonds also have magnesium and folate. Magnesium can play a crucial role in the development of serotonin in the body. The nuts also have high content of vitamins B2 and E which can help boost the immune system when you are feeling low.
2. Bananas
The fruit contains tryptophan, which is used by our body to produce 5-HTP or the compound that produces melatonin and serotonin. These two neurotransmitters regulate sleep and mood.
3. A2 milk
Consuming A2 milk can also help you tackle bad mood swings. It has tryptophan and can be effective in increasing the levels of serotonin. It can also regulate sleep patterns.
4. Pineapple
Pineapple too is rich in tryptophan and can help in boosting levels of serotonin in the brain. The fruit also contains a protein called bromelain, which has effective anti-inflammatory properties.
5. Soy products
Soy products such as tofu are another great food option for those who have low serotonin. They too contain tryptophan and can help you overcome the gloomy feeling.
The nutritionist suggests that the foods listed above can affect your serotonin levels when combined with healthy carbohydrates.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
FEATURED VIDEO OF THE DAY
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.