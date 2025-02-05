Feeling Drowsy Post Lunch? Here's How To Fight Afternoon Fatigue
Fortunately, certain lifestyle changes help combat post-lunch fatigue and boost energy levels, below we list some tips you can try.
While afternoon fatigue is natural, it shouldnt affect your daily routine, productivity and mood
Feeling drowsy post-lunch is a common occurrence and it may be due to a combination of physiological and lifestyle factors. After eating, blood is directed towards the digestive system which further reduces the oxygen supply to the brain which can lead to drowsiness. The body also experiences a natural dip in energy levels in the early afternoon further contributing to sluggishness. In addition to this, high-carb or heavy meals trigger a spike in blood sugar, followed by a crash with might make you even more fatigued. Fortunately, certain lifestyle changes help combat post-lunch fatigue and boost energy levels. Read on as we list some tips you can try.
These tips will help you fight afternoon fatigue
1. Eat a balanced lunch
Heavy carb-loaded meals can cause a sharp spike and drop in blood sugar which can lead to sluggishness. Instead, you should opt for a balanced meal consisting of lean protein, healthy fats and fibre-rich complex carbs.
2. Stay hydrated
Dehydration can also lead to low energy and brain fog making afternoon fatigue even worse. Drinking water throughout the day ensures proper circulation and oxygen flow to the brain. Have a glass of water as you enter the afternoon to ensure an energy boost. You can also try coconut water or herbal teas to further boost it.
3. Take a walk
Sitting for long periods after eating slows down digestion and contributes to fatigue. A 5-10 minute walk after lunch can help improve your blood circulation, boost metabolism and prevent drowsiness.
4. Avoid caffeine
While it is believed that caffeine can help boost energy, it can disrupt sleep patterns and lead to an energy crash later. Instead of coffee, try green tea or matcha which can provide the same impact without causing jitters, energy crashes or sleep disturbances.
5. Stretch
If you work at an office and can't go for a walk, take 5 minutes to stretch at your desk. Sitting for prolonged hours can lead to poor circulation which can be combated with stretching. Simple desk stretches can help you feel refreshed and improve blood flow.
6. Get some sun
Exposure to natural sunlight helps regulate melatonin and serotonin levels which keeps you alerted and improves your mood. Step outside or sit near a window post-lunch to fight the drowsiness naturally and effortlessly.
7. Snack on energy-boosters
Instead of sugary snacks that cause energy crashes, opt for nuts, seeds, dark chocolate or yogurt to receive energy boost. Healthy fats and proteins help you stay energised and focused without the energy crash.
8. Prioritise good sleep at night
If you feel fatigued persistently at work, poor nighttime sleep may be a reason. Ensure you get good quality sleep for at least 7-9 hours daily. To optimise sleep quality, avoid screens before bed and create a relaxing environment to fall asleep in.
While afternoon fatigue is natural, it shouldn't affect your daily routine, productivity and mood. Making small but effective adjustments to your routine can help you fight lethargy effortlessly.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
