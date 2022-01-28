Feeling Breathlessness? These Could Be Some Of The Causes
It is often normal to feel short of breath after long periods of exercise or running, but feeling breathless without even breaking a sweat could be a sign of underlying issues and signs that something could be wrong. Shortness of breath can be caused due to a variety of reasons, ranging from anaemia to conditions such as asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Even being in an environment that triggers allergic reactions could lead you to feel breathless. Finding out the reason behind your shortness of breath can help you get the solution with proper medical guidance.
Here are some of the most common causes of breathlessness
1. Lung conditions
Lung conditions are one of the most common causes of breathlessness. According to a report by Mayo Clinic, there is a wide range of lung issues such as Pulmonary Edema and Tuberculosis that can cause you to feel breathless. While some conditions fill the airways with phlegm, others may make the airways narrow. In both situations, it becomes harder for air to pass through the lungs. The key, as always, is to identify the symptoms and consult a medical expert for a diagnosis.
2. Heart Conditions
A range of heart conditions also can leave you feeling breathless. According to the British Heart Foundation, acute “shortness of breath when you're active or resting because you're not getting enough oxygen” could be a sign of a serious heart ailment like a heart attack.
3. Anxiety
Over the last several years, conversations around mental health conditions such as anxiety have grown louder. In light of the pandemic, awareness about anxiety continues to be the need of the hour. Sometimes the symptoms like breathlessness, tightness in your chest or getting tired very easily are similar to feelings of anxiety. According to the British Lung Foundation, “anxiety can affect our body, thoughts, and feelings in different ways.” And, it can cause physical symptoms like “faster, shallower breathing.”
4. Unhealthy Weight
Being at an unhealthy weight is another common cause of breathlessness. If you are underweight or overweight, you can be left with a weaker lung that needs more effort to breathe in and out.
5. Allergies
A variety of allergies can also cause shortness of breath. Being allergic to a substance in the environment you are in can affect your airway, potentially resulting in shortness of breath. In addition to shortness of breath, you may also feel coughing, wheezing, and tightness in the chest.
However, it is extremely important to not self-diagnose but consult a doctor the first time you feel short of breath to rule out any abnormalities.
