Fasting With Consistency And Discipline Gives Amazing Results, Says Luke Coutinho

Fasting With Consistency And Discipline Gives Amazing Results, Says Luke Coutinho

Luke says that a lot of people now associate fasting with negativity as they think it means starvation. But there’s a big difference.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Mar 23, 2022 12:50 IST
4-Min Read
Fasting With Consistency And Discipline Gives Amazing Results, Says Luke Coutinho

Fasting is therapeutic so include it into your life and be consistent

Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho says he often comes across people who have questions related to fasting. For instance, some people worry whether they would be able to build muscles if they hold fast. Explaining the benefits of fasting in an Instagram video, Luke says the human body is built with a lot of intrinsic intelligence, which controls vital functions like blood circulation, digestion and reproduction.

He adds that a lot of people now associate fasting with negativity as they think it means starvation. But there's a big difference between fasting and starving. Can children fast? Absolutely yes, says the life coach. In fact, when parents keep goading their children to eat all the time, health problems begin to appear.

There's also a need to consider the duration of a fast. One-rule-fits-all approach is bound to create problems. The body is dynamic, it is changing continuously, so it requires different sets of fasting rules every day, Luke says.


“Today I may break my fast after 12 hours because my body needs more energy. Tomorrow I may break it after 18 hours because my body does not need energy. It's going to be different every single day,” he adds.

For those who want to fast, he has some advice. Start easy and then gradually increase the fasting periods. Fast for 10 hours initially, then 12, 13 and more. And if you feel hungry, break the fast.

According to Luke, a big problem is people like to “show off” how long they can stay away from food and then compare themselves with others. 

Check his Instagram post here:

Fasting is therapeutic, include it into your life, Luke Coutinho says, asking his viewers to start with a 12-hour fasting period and be consistent. “The kind of diseases we have seen go into remission with fasting and lifestyle changes is nothing short of phenomenal. So, if it works, why aren't we using something that's free, easy to do, and it's up to us. All we need is consistency, a little bit of discipline,” he concludes.


Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

