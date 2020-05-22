Family Member Suspected Or Confirmed With Covid-19? Here Are The Steps You Need To Follow
Covid-19: The infected person needs to be kept in a separate well-ventilated room. A caregiver should be available 24x7 who will monitor the health of the patient, keep regular communication with the hospital, and inform status to the District Surveillance Officer.
Covid-19: Patient and caregiver should wear masks and gloves while interacting
- The patient should be in a separate room and separate washroom
- The room should be well-ventilated
- Regular disinfecting of high touch surfaces is mandatory
Covid-19: Pre-symptomatic patients can follow home isolation, as per the guidelines from the Ministry of Home And Family Welfare. The guidelines state that the person should be clinically assigned a very mild case/ re-symptomatic case by the treating medical officer. Such cases should have the requisite facility at their residence for self-isolation and also for quarantining the family contacts. In this article, we are going to talk about tips to take care of a family member who is a suspected or confirmed case of Covid-19 at home.
How to take care of a family member infected with Covid-19 at home
Dr Arefa Cassoobhoy, MD, MPH, Doctor, Internal Medicine Board Certified, in an IGTV, says that the infected person must be kept in isolation in a separate bedroom with a separate bathroom. If accessing a separate bathroom is not possible, then regular disinfecting of high-touch surfaces like taps, door knobs etc is important. "The infected person must clean their own space. The cleaning and food supplies must be designated to one person in the house. The infected person must not be allowed to enter the kitchen," she says in the video posted on WebMD Instagram page.
If there's no provision for the infected person to have a separate room, then s/he must wear a medical mask and keep at 3 feet distance from other people, recommends World Health Organization.
Dr Laxman Jessani, Consultant, Infectious Diseases, Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, agrees and says that the infected person needs to be in a well-ventilated room. "A caregiver should be available 24x7 who will monitor the health of the patient, keep regular communication with the hospital, and inform status to the District Surveillance Officer."
Dr Jessani gives the following tips:
- Patient and caregiver should take all precautions including wearing masks, gloves while interacting.
- Patient should be kept away from vulnerable family members including senior citizens and those with comorbidities.
- Treatment should be completed as per the current protocol and home isolation can end after 17 days for pre-symptomatic cases and if there is no fever for 10 days in case of mild symptoms.
- If the infected person is sick with fever and cough, then s/he should clean hands frequently with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand rub.
Other tips for infected people at home quarantine:
- Stay at home, do not attend school, work or public places.
- Take plenty of rest and drink plenty of fluids, eat nutritious food
- Cover your mouth and nose with a flexed elbow or use disposable tissue when coughing or sneezing. Discard the tissue after use.
- If you experience difficulty breathing, call your health care facility immediately.
(Dr Arefa Cassoobhoy, MD, MPH, Doctor, Internal Medicine Board Certified)
(Dr Laxman Jessani, Consultant, Infectious Diseases, Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai)
