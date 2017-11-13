Only If You Knew These Facts About Cancer, Could It Save You
Early detection is the key to deal with cancer. It is important to keep an eye out for symptoms and keep in mind certain preventative measures.
The risk of cancer increases with age
HIGHLIGHTS
- It is important to keep an eye out for symptoms of cancer
- 22% cancer deaths are because of tobacco
- Early signs include lumps and abnormal bleeding
The dreaded C word that none of us want to hear-cancer. Currently, 7.6 million people die from cancer worldwide every year, out of which, 4 million people die prematurely (aged 30 to 69 years). Most of us know someone who has had to deal with cancer, or had a friend or relative see their loved one go through it. Thus, it is important to keep an eye out for symptoms and keep in mind certain preventative measures. With cancer, early detection is key. So, here are some important facts about cancer that could potentially save your life:
Also read: Air Pollution May Spike Death Risk More Than Lung Cancer
- Tobacco use is the single largest preventable cause of cancer in the world causing 22% of cancer deaths. This is definitely a good reason to quit smoking right about now.
- Another preventive step you can take? Lather on that sunscreen. Over 2 million skin cancers are diagnosed every year - many of those could be prevented by taking necessary precautions. (i.e. protecting skin from excessive sun exposure and avoiding indoor tanning.)
- Anyone can develop cancer, however, the risk of getting it increases with age. Most cases occur in middle-aged adults or older. So as you age, keep an eye out for certain symptoms and get yourself checked out regularly.
- Some early signs of cancer include lumps, sores that fail to heal, abnormal bleeding, persistent indigestion, and chronic hoarseness.
- Early diagnosis is particularly relevant for cancers of the breast, cervix, mouth, larynx, colon and rectum, and skin. Get yourself checked out periodically!
- Unfortunately, breast cancer cannot be prevented. So, it is important to keep an eye out for signs and symptoms and perform regular breast self-exams.
- The chance of getting prostate cancer goes up as a man gets older. Most prostate cancers are found in men over the age of 65. Having one or more close relatives with prostate cancer also increases a man's risk of having prostate cancer.
- People with a personal or family history of colon cancer, or who have polyps in their colon or rectum, or those with inflammatory bowel disease are more likely to have colon cancer.
- Excessive consumption of alcohol is linked to more than a third of mouth cancer cases in men, and a fifth in women. So maybe that third drink isn't such a good idea after all.