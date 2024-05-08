Expert Reveals 3 Exercise Mistakes That You Should Be Avoiding
Recently, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar took to Instagram and shared three common exercise mistakes that you might be making unknowingly. Read on to know more.
Strength training should be a part of your exercise routine
Regular exercise should be a part of your daily routine. From physical to mental health, regular exercise is essential for your overall well-being. However, not just exercising daily, it is also crucial to exercise correctly. Exercising the right way provides you with effective results and helps you meet your fitness goals. Recently, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar took to Instagram and shared three common exercise mistakes that you might be making unknowingly. "The whole point of exercise is how you look on the inside and not on the outside. It's about the adipokines, how your adipose tissue (fat cells) talks to the rest of your organs and not about what the world comments on your body or weight. Exercise is an investment in health and happiness that we cannot afford to ignore," she wrote in the caption of the video.
Let's take a look at the common mistakes that she has mentioned:
1. No single exercise can do wonders:
You might have come across several exercises that promise to offer a single benefit or cure a condition. Similarly, target exercises have also gained popularity. However, for a healthy body, it is crucial to have a well-rounded exercise routine. "You need to work on 4 aspects strength, stamina, stretching and stability," mentions Rujuta in her video.
2. Don't go without exercise for more than 3 weeks:
If you are someone who skips working out quite often, then you must know that there needs to be a limit. The expert recommends that you shouldn't go without exercise for more than three weeks.
"Fitness is perishable and the body will let go of the gains made from exercise," she highlighted. Therefore, to stay on track it is essential to be punctual.
3. At least one session of strength training in a week:
Strength training is more than just building muscles. Strength training improves your ability to perform day-to-day activities and enhances your quality of life. The expert also emphasises that strength training helps improve hormonal health and reduces weakness as you age.
Most individuals exercise to lose weight. Well, this might not be the healthiest choice. Regular exercise will not only help you maintain a healthy weight but also promote overall well-being. It will also promote healthy ageing.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
