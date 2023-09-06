Expert Explains The Difference Between Acute And Chronic Inflammation
In her detailed video, the expert not only differentiates between the two but also elaborates on how they may appear on your body.
Chronic inflammation can negatively affect your health in several ways
Your body struggles with inflammation more often than you think. If left uncontrolled, inflammation can affect your health in several ways. Not many know about the downsides of inflammation. To educate people about inflammation, Dr Vishakha dropped a video on her Instagram account informing about "two different kinds of inflammation-acute inflammation and chronic inflammation." In her detailed video, the expert not only differentiates between the two but also elaborates on how they may appear on your body. In her detailed caption, she revealed that while acute inflammation is lifesaving, "chronic inflammations cannot be seen and are considered as the "silent killer."
She wrote in the caption, "For starters not all inflammation is bad for you. Sometimes inflammation-acute inflammation can be, not just protective but also lifesaving. The problem is when this inflammation persists. That is chronic inflammation. Chronic inflammation is internal- cannot be seen. Hence it is a 'Silent killer'."
The video began with Dr Vishakha saying, "Acute inflammation is something we have all experienced in our life. When you get hit or knocked and you get a bruise and you get redness and swelling that is acute inflammation." Elaborating on this, she stated that it is a process when the body's immune system sends the white blood cells around the wounded area to heal the injury. She said, "That is your body's immune system sending the white blood cells to actually heal that part and injury so that the wound doesn't fester and you don't bleed to death." She revealed that even when something goes in our eyes and it starts watering, well that is also acute inflammation.
Dr Vishakha added, "Or when you have got a foreign body in your eye and it suddenly starts watering that is also acute inflammation. The next time you have a cough because you know there's something stuck in your throat, then that is also acute inflammation." She concluded the video by talking about chronic inflammation and said, "Now the problem is when the offending agent like a wound is not there anymore and the inflammation still persists. It does not come down to the baseline level which is chronic inflammation. That can actually be a problem and can be manifest in many different ways."
