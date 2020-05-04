Exercise At Home: Stay Fit During Lockdown With These Simple Exercises
Exercise at home: To stay fit you can preform simple exercises at home. These exercises can help you tone different muscles. Here are few exercises you can try at home to maintain a healthy weight.
Try these exercises at home to stay fit during the lockdown
HIGHLIGHTS
- Do not skip exercising when at home
- You can do simple exercises at home
- Consume a healthy diet for better management
During lockdown, many are skipping exercising and are gaining weight due to low physical activity and prolonged sitting. It can make it difficult for you to achieve your fitness goals. A balanced diet and regular exercise can help you maintain a healthy weight and keep several diseases at bay. You can exercise at home without any equipment. You can also use different things from your house that can help you exercise. Along with regular exercise, you should consume a healthy and fibre rich diet.
Lockdown: Here are some exercises you do at your home
1. Crab walk
Crab walk is an intense core exercise. It can help you burn calories and lose weight. Crab walk improves blood flow and strengthens upper arms, back, core and legs. Choose a desired distance and try crab walk each day.
2. Jumping jacks
Jumping jacks should be a part of your complete body workout. This is a cardio exercise that works your entire body. Jumping jacks will increase your heart rate and help burn a good number of calories. You should do jumping jacks for minimum one minute.
3. Bench dips
You can perform bench dips at home using your sofa. To perform bench dips at home, use your sofa as a bench and place your both arms on it. Now you can perform this exercise just like you do at the gym. This exercise promotes weight loss and works on your arms, abdomen and legs.
4. Lunges
A lunge is a perfect exercise for your lower body. It can help in toning hips and legs. This exercise is also good for your back and also improves mobility and stability. It also engages the core and abdominal muscles. You can also try different variations of lunges at home like walking lunge, side lunge or lunge with torso twist.
