Pooja Malhotra States The Health Benefits Of Food Items That Have Anthocyanins, Lists Its Sources
Pooja Malhotra discusses how a class of antioxidants like anthocyanins protects us from various diseases.
Consuming a balanced diet that contains generous amounts of vegetables and fruits is a must. This is because these food items are highly nutritious and promote the holistic development of the body. However, have you ever thought that the bright, gorgeous colours of fruits and vegetables also have a role to play here? Yes, certain fruits and vegetables contain certain plant pigment that contributes to protecting our bodies against certain diseases. Most of the deep red, purple and blue coloured fruits contain compounds named "Anthocyanins" that carry some amazing antioxidant properties good for the body. Despite being responsible for lending those bright colours, they have a positive impact on our health. Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra's Instagram post explains them and states their food sources.
Explaining Anthocyanins, Pooja Malhotra says, “Anthocyanins are a class of antioxidants of the flavonoid family.” In the caption, she further states that Anthocyanins reduce inflammation and protect us from cancers, Alzheimer's disease, heart disease and type 2 diabetes. The nutritionist continues telling that it's found in red, purple and blue fruits and vegetables.”
Pooja also lists the different food sources of Anthocyanins. The compound can be found in blueberries, strawberries, cranberries, plums, black grapes, red onion, cherries, raspberries, mulberries, pomegranate, eggplant, black carrots, and purple cabbage. So, make sure you include these food items into your diet.
Take a look:
Pooja Malhotra often comes up with posts dedicated to food sources of various nutrients explaining how they can help our body. She states that there are certain food items that boost the functioning of the thyroid gland. According to her, iodine is required by the thyroid gland and it can be obtained from iodised salt, iron-rich foods like bananas, carrots, seafood, egg, strawberries, whole grains, etc. Another important element – Tyrosine – amino acid – is found in good quality proteins like egg, paneer, milk, cheese, curd, seafood, soy, peanuts, almonds, beans. She says that whole grains, beans, legumes, milk, eggs, cheese, seafood, green leafy veggies, nuts, citrus fruits, banana, watermelon, soy are rich in B-complex and citrus fruits like amla, guava, strawberries, broccoli, tomato, lemon and others are all loaded with vitamin C. Egg yolk, fatty fish and meat can be taken from egg yolk, fatty fish and meat. She advises that our need for iron can be fulfilled by seafood, organ meats, eggs, green leafy veggies, legumes, pumpkin seeds, quinoa, broccoli and tofu. She also mentions the sources of selenium and manganese.
Were you aware of these important elements found in the food items? Include healthy food in your regular diet and stay healthy.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
