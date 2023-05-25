Nutritionist-Approved Tips To Stay Healthy In Your 40s
A well-balanced diet is crucial to stay healthy in your 40s
Ageing is a natural process and can't be reversed. We also become more prone to illnesses and diseases and issues such as hearing loss, bone loss, cataract, and joint pain occur commonly. While there may be no way to teleport back to your teenage years, you can still remain fit and slow down the ageing process after entering your 40s. This involves taking care of your nutrition and activities and making certain lifestyle changes.
Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, in an Instagram post, shares the “diet wisdom” to retain your fitness even in your forties.
The nutritionist suggests taking an adequate amount of calcium to slow down bone loss. She says that one should consume low-fat dairy products, soybean, black sesame seeds, and whole pulses on a daily basis to provide the body with the calcium it needs.
Once in your forties, you should start eating foods that are low in fat but high in fibre. These include dals, beans, whole grains, nuts, seeds, vegetables, and fruits. These foods have antioxidants, minerals, fibre, and vitamins that, according to the nutritionist, can reverse the ageing process and help fight age-related diseases and disorders.
The nutritionist emphasises the need to consume zinc as it sensitises the tissues to insulin. The mineral can help tackle sugar cravings and in turn, prevent obesity in some people. Zinc can also boost immunity and keep diseases at bay. You can take zinc either through your diet or supplements. Natural sources of zinc include pumpkin seeds and black and white sesame seeds.
It is also advised to not consume table sugar and instead eat fresh fruits, black raisins, and figs that have natural sugar. The nutritionist says that you can slow down your ageing process to some extent by taking supplements of antioxidants and B-vitamins.
Protein is another crucial nutrient that makes one feel full and this prevents overeating. The nutritionist advises eating at least one egg, one cup curd, one cup dal, and 100 to 200 grams of fish, chicken or paneer every day.
Besides focusing on your diet, it is also important to remain active by doing regular exercise. Indulging in physical activities like weight training can slow down bone loss while aerobic exercises can improve cardiovascular health and strengthen the joints, ligaments, tendons, and muscles.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
