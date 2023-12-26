Eating Too Much Sugar? Try These Tips To Reduce Intake
Here we list some strategies to help reduce your intake of sugar.
Learn to read and interpret food labels to identify added sugars
High sugar intake has been associated with an increased risk of several chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and certain types of cancer. Excessive sugar consumption can lead to insulin resistance, inflammation, and metabolic dysfunction.
Sugary foods can also often lack essential nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, and fibre. Consuming an excess of sugar can displace nutrient-rich foods, leading to imbalances in our diet and potential deficiencies.
Besides this, sugar can be addictive which can lead to increased cravings and difficulty in moderating its consumption. This addiction-like behaviour can perpetuate unhealthy eating patterns and hinder efforts to maintain a balanced diet. Read on as we list some strategies to help reduce your intake of sugar.
10 Tips to help reduce your intake of sugar:
1. Understand food labels
Learn to read and interpret food labels to identify added sugars. Look for alternative names such as corn syrup, fructose, dextrose, and sucrose. By being aware of hidden sugars, you can make informed choices about what you consume.
2. Limit processed foods
Processed foods often contain high amounts of added sugars. Opt for whole, unprocessed foods instead, such as fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains.
3. Choose natural sweeteners
Instead of consuming refined white sugar, opt for healthier alternatives like natural sweeteners such as honey, maple syrup, or stevia. While they should still be consumed in moderation, they are less processed and offer additional nutritional benefits.
4. Eat protein and healthy fats
Including protein and healthy fats in your meals can help you feel fuller for longer, reducing sugar cravings. Incorporate foods like lean meats, fish, nuts, avocados, and olive oil to maintain satiety.
5. Drink water
Satisfy your thirst with water over sugary beverages like soda, energy drinks, or fruit juices. Staying hydrated helps control cravings and supports overall health.
6. Meal planning and preparation
Plan and prepare your meals in advance to avoid relying on sugary snacks or take-out options. This allows you to have healthier choices readily available and reduces the temptation to reach for sugary alternatives.
7. Opt for fresh fruits
When craving something sweet, choose fresh fruits instead of sugary desserts or candies. Fruits contain natural sugars accompanied by fibre and various nutrients that benefit your health.
8. Moderate your consumption
Moderation is key when it comes to sugar intake. Allow yourself occasional treats but in controlled portions. This helps satisfy cravings without overindulging.
9. Increase fibre intake
Increasing fibre intake from sources like whole grains, legumes, and vegetables can help regulate blood sugar levels and reduce sugar cravings.
10. Get active
Regular exercise can help reduce sugar cravings by releasing endorphins, improving mood, and boosting overall well-being. Additionally, physical activity helps regulate blood sugar levels.
By implementing these strategies, you can reduce your overall sugar intake and thereby lower the risk of various health issues such as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and dental problems. A diet low in added sugars supports weight management, improves energy levels, promotes heart health, boosts mental clarity, and strengthens the immune system.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.