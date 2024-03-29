Eating An Early Dinner Can Help Prevent Digestive Issues, Here's How
"You cannot fix your digestion without fixing your meal timings," said nutritionist Lovneet Batra in an Instagram video.
Do you experience frequent digestive issues? Your meal timings could be the culprit. What you eat is extremely important, however, it is also essential to pay equal attention to your meal timings. Dinner is a crucial meal of the day. Many opt for light dinner options and are often advised to eat early dinners. Eating dinner a few hours before bedtime can offer multiple health benefits and prevent several digestive issues. Read on to know how.
Benefits of eating early dinner
"You cannot fix your digestion without fixing your meal timings. What you eat is important but when you eat it is equally important. Issues like constipation, bloating and acidity can be controlled with correct meal timings," said nutritionist Lovneet Batra in an Instagram video.
"If you are looking for a quick fix or solution to your digestive issues, fix your dinner timings and know the best time to eat dinner which should be three hours before your bedtime," she advised. She further listed the benefits eating having an early dinner. Keep reading for the details.
1. Better digestion:
Late dinner can cause issues like bloating, gas and more. If you eat dinner at the right time it can help promote better digestion and reduce the likelihood of developing these digestive issues.
2. Improves gut health:
Eating a few hours before bedtime helps promote the growth of beneficial gut bacteria. A healthy gut not only supports digestion but many other functions of the body.
3. Better nutrient absorption:
Having dinner in time gives the body enough time to digest food before bedtime. This helps enhance the absorption of nutrients from the food and allows the body to utilize all essential nutrients for better health.
4. Regulated bowel movements:
According to the nutritionist, early dinners give enough time for the food to move through the digestive system. This helps regulate bowel movements.
5. Say goodbye to acid reflux:
Acid reflux is a common problem that many face due to poor eating habits and wrong meal timings. Early dinners promote better digestion and reduce the chances of developing acid reflux.
