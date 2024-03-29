Home »  Living Healthy »  Eating An Early Dinner Can Help Prevent Digestive Issues, Here's How

Eating An Early Dinner Can Help Prevent Digestive Issues, Here's How

"You cannot fix your digestion without fixing your meal timings," said nutritionist Lovneet Batra in an Instagram video.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Mar 29, 2024 12:32 IST
2-Min Read
Eating An Early Dinner Can Help Prevent Digestive Issues, Heres How

Do you experience frequent digestive issues? Your meal timings could be the culprit. What you eat is extremely important, however, it is also essential to pay equal attention to your meal timings. Dinner is a crucial meal of the day. Many opt for light dinner options and are often advised to eat early dinners. Eating dinner a few hours before bedtime can offer multiple health benefits and prevent several digestive issues. Read on to know how.

Benefits of eating early dinner

"You cannot fix your digestion without fixing your meal timings. What you eat is important but when you eat it is equally important. Issues like constipation, bloating and acidity can be controlled with correct meal timings," said nutritionist Lovneet Batra in an Instagram video.



RELATED STORIES
related

What Is The Best Time To Eat Dinner To Avoid Weight Gain? Here's The Answer Revealed

Weight management tips: If you want to maintain a healthy weight you need to take care of the timing of the meal as well. It is extremely important to choose the right time to eat dinner. You must also consume a light dinner. Here's the best time to eat dinner explained by experts.

related

Health Expert Luke Coutinho Tells Us How This Lifestyle Change Can Help In Weight Loss!

Luke Coutinho in his recent live Facebook video addresses the issue of eating late dinners and how it adversely affects our bodies. Make this lifestyle change now and see the change within yourself.

"If you are looking for a quick fix or solution to your digestive issues, fix your dinner timings and know the best time to eat dinner which should be three hours before your bedtime," she advised. She further listed the benefits eating having an early dinner. Keep reading for the details.

1. Better digestion:



Late dinner can cause issues like bloating, gas and more. If you eat dinner at the right time it can help promote better digestion and reduce the likelihood of developing these digestive issues.

2. Improves gut health:

Eating a few hours before bedtime helps promote the growth of beneficial gut bacteria. A healthy gut not only supports digestion but many other functions of the body.

3. Better nutrient absorption:

Having dinner in time gives the body enough time to digest food before bedtime. This helps enhance the absorption of nutrients from the food and allows the body to utilize all essential nutrients for better health.

4. Regulated bowel movements:

According to the nutritionist, early dinners give enough time for the food to move through the digestive system. This helps regulate bowel movements.

5. Say goodbye to acid reflux:

Acid reflux is a common problem that many face due to poor eating habits and wrong meal timings. Early dinners promote better digestion and reduce the chances of developing acid reflux.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts
Ways To Deal With Anxiety
Tips To Avoid Monsoon Illness

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Health Supplements By Reckonsoft

 

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases